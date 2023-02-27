Justin Cordy's troubled life ended in the Alexander Maconochie Centre on the weekend.
The 34-year-old had been in and out of jail, and had only been released last Tuesday. Three days later, on Friday, he allegedly went on another rampage, seriously assaulting his partner.
As a repeat offender and fresh out of jail with a lengthy criminal record, Cordy had been a nominated as a target of Operation Toric (Targeting of Recidivist Offenders In Canberra).
Police tracked him down in a Theodore car park on Friday evening and attempted to block his vehicle in but Cordy drove at speed directly at the police car and smashed it aside.
But he only made it as far as Chisholm where the stolen car he was driving, presumably with steering damage, had collided with a light pole.
Officers were then alerted by a member of the public that a man had entered a nearby home and stolen a knife, and was jumping fences and running through local backyards.
He was finally tracked down trying to steal another car and fiercely resisted arrest, requiring police to use tasers to subdue him.
After his court appearance on Saturday, Cordy went back to prison.
But he will never face the lengthy list of charges from his latest criminal rampage, which included two of common assault, one of recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm, and possessing an offensive weapon with intent.
He allegedly committed these crimes while on a good behaviour bond.
He was found dead in jail and police investigations are now underway, but it is understood the circumstances appear that he died by suicide.
Visitors with sessions booked to attend the Alexander Maconochie Centre were on Sunday told their visits had been cancelled.
Cordy's death is the second at the prison in just over a year after a 27-year-old man died in the Alexander Maconochie Centre in February 2022.
A coronial inquest into that death is scheduled for May.
A design flaw in a cell door which had been reported in 2015 created a situation whereby the detainee could take his own life at the prison, a critical incident review found.
An inquiry into the 2016 death of Indigenous inmate Steven Freeman, 25, at the prison found wide-ranging failures of the ACT's justice system and prompted the establishment of an independent prison inspector.
The prison was locked down in November 2019 after a hole was found in the prison's fence, forcing an intensive search of the facility.
The emergency declaration that prompted the lockdown was the first in the prison's history.
Lockdowns were also used to limit the risk of COVID-19 infections spreading within the prison in earlier stages of the pandemic.
