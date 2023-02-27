The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Justin Cordy's death in Alexander Maconochie Centre under investigation

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated February 27 2023 - 7:18pm, first published 7:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The prison was placed in lockdown over the weekend. Picture by Andrew Sheargold

Justin Cordy's troubled life ended in the Alexander Maconochie Centre on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.