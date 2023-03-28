The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

HomeBuilder grant deadline will not be extended, federal Housing Minister Julie Collins confirms

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
March 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Housing Minister Julie Collins in February. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Federal Housing Minister Julie Collins in February. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Hundreds of home buyers will be left $25,000 out of pocket as the federal government confirms it will not extend the HomeBuilder grant deadline.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.