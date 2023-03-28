Hundreds of home buyers will be left $25,000 out of pocket as the federal government confirms it will not extend the HomeBuilder grant deadline.
A spokesperson for the federal Housing Minister told The Canberra Times the "completely mismanaged" grant program had blown out by more than $1.6 million.
The HomeBuilder grant was announced by the Morrison government in June 2020 and is administered by state and territory governments.
Applicants who were previously deemed eligible have until April 30, 2023 to submit final documentation to receive their grant.
For applicants using the grant for an off-the-plan build, the grant is paid once they show evidence of a certificate of title, which is issued upon property settlement.
But construction delays outside buyers' control are likely to push the settlement of hundreds of off-the-plan properties beyond the deadline.
Concerned home buyers have been urging the federal government to extend the deadline. One buyer told The Canberra Times losing the grant would force him into financial stress.
On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Housing Minister Julie Collins confirmed the deadline would not be extended.
"The former Liberal National government completely mismanaged the HomeBuilder program," the spokesperson told The Canberra Times.
"A report from the Department of Treasury found HomeBuilder overheated the residential construction industry, resulting in land, material and labour supply issues.
"This has significantly contributed to inflation challenges, heaping pressure on ordinary Australians. The total cost of HomeBuilder has blown out from $680 million to more than $2.3 billion."
The spokesperson said the Albanese Government had a "responsible plan to improve the long-term resilience of Australia's residential construction sector".
"The Minister for Housing is working with state and territory governments on issues across the housing system, including the HomeBuilder program, to help fix the former Liberal National government's mess," they said.
The federal government's hardline stance comes as ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr was questioned on the grant deadline during committee hearings on Monday.
ACT opposition housing spokesman Mark Parton told the committee the Canberra Liberals had written to Ms Collins on the matter, before asking Mr Barr if he or any of his ministers had also written to Ms Collins.
"Chief Minister, given the large number of Canberrans who are facing significant financial hardship if this deadline isn't extended have you or any of your ministers approached the federal housing minister urging her to reconsider this decision?" Mr Parton said.
Mr Barr said he understood the issue had been raised with the Commonwealth.
In response Mr Parton asked, "So you haven't been involved in raising it?"
"I have written a number of letters, but this is an area, obviously, the principal responsibility of the Commonwealth. It is their decision," Mr Barr said.
"I think a little bit of flexibility would help and we've certainly communicated that to the Commonwealth."
Mr Barr said he had not received a response from the federal government on the matter.
However on Tuesday, an ACT government spokeswoman confirmed the Chief Minister had not written a letter to the federal minister for housing on the matter.
"The Chief Minister was referring to letters he has sent in response to concerns raised by constituents. The letters provided information on the administration of the program and contact information to raise concerns directly with the Commonwealth," the spokeswoman said.
When asked to clarify what communication with the Commonwealth the Chief Minister was referring to, the spokeswoman said, "There have been discussions with Commonwealth officials about the looming cut-off and the possibility of extending."
ACT opposition leader Elizabeth Lee said it was disappointing Mr Barr had implied on Monday he had written to the federal minister for housing.
"The Canberra Liberals will continue to pursue this issue with the federal Housing Minister as it is clear the Chief Minister has no interest in standing up for the many Canberrans hurting through no fault of their own," Ms Lee said.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
