The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'Crisis in Canberra': Senate poverty inquiry hears ACT residents and service providers are struggling

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated February 27 2023 - 10:03pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young Women's Christian Association CEO Frances Crimmins, who told the Committee the rate of welfare payments needs to increase for people in the ACT to keep up with the cost of living. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra's non-for-profit community service providers and poverty advocacy groups have provided worrying evidence about people in Canberra struggling with the cost of living and service providers struggling to keep up with increased demand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She is now a general news reporter, covering everything from local stories to ACT and federal politics. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.