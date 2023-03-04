Street smarts: See the real Delhi with a guide who's been around the block

It's a social enterprise model the company uses around the world because it has so many benefits. Travellers like me find it rewarding to see a different side of Delhi but also know we're helping the local community at the same time. Former street kids like Asif are able to get training and practical experience in the tourism industry (along with their wage, of course). And the Salaam Baalak Trust organisation can use the profits from the city tours to continue their work supporting other young people who want to get off the streets.