Street smarts: See the real Delhi with a guide who's been around the block

Begging for money, shining shoes for tips, collecting trash to sell for scraps. In India's capital, Delhi - these are some of the ways the city's street kids find to survive, all against a backdrop of gangs and drugs, which are hard to avoid.
It's not a life you would wish for anyone. But for Asif, who started living on the streets when he was just eight years old, it was a life where he felt he belonged.
"When you're part of the street, you have freedoms and you have everything you want," he tells me.
"And once you take drugs, you get addicted. So, it's very hard to leave the streets."
Asif was homeless for six years until he was 14 years old. It was at that age he did what many of his friends have had trouble doing - he found a way to get out.
Asif joined an organisation called Salaam Baalak Trust that helps homeless youth get an education. It also trains them to become tour guides in Delhi, which is how I meet him, showing me the neighbourhoods where he once slept rough.
Through the laneways around the city's main train station, Asif leads me and the rest of our tour group with confidence. A self-assurance that comes from having a job, but also from knowing this area better than most.
We meet local vendors along the way, some slightly obscured by the smoke rising from the stoves where their merchandise is cooking. We hear about the different types of houses that have developed here over the years. And we even see the safest places to sleep, used by the children to protect themselves from the threats in the shadows.
Through it all, Asif weaves his own story into his tales of the city, how his life brought him to this point.
Asif was born into a troubled family, where his older sister had already married and moved away, and his mother left when he was just four years old. At age eight, his father died from tuberculosis, so he went to live with his sister... but she made him work, not study, even though he was just a child. He ran away to Mumbai to try to find his mother.
Instead, he found a gang that taught him how to pickpocket to survive. And he found drugs - sniffing glue and other substances, which was also part of survival.
"Many kids sniff glue because it stops the hunger," he says, "and it numbs the body so you don't feel anything anymore."
Asif left Mumbai, travelling to Rajasthan and even to Nepal because he wanted to see snow. "But it was summer so there was no snow," he says with a chuckle. Then he ended up in Delhi, where it's estimated there are about 100,000 homeless children.
They run away from home for a variety of reasons - because of physical abuse, because their families can't afford to keep them, to find employment, or to escape arranged marriages. But they don't all have the optimism and drive of Asif.
Or, at least, they don't keep it after a few years of life on the streets.
Thankfully, Salaam Baalak Trust is there for the children who are ready to improve their lives. Not everyone likes it because the rules can seem strict: waking up at 6am to have a bath, cleaning and cooking, going to school and studying. But it suited Asif.
He's 19 years old when I meet him, with a plan to study tourism and become a guide for a big tour company - something I can see happening for this natural storyteller.
One moment he's showing us how a man at a trestle table makes sweet fruit drinks for passers-by, the next he's pointing out a tree that's growing within the walls of a house. He even stops in an alley to explain how the images of deities stuck on the wall are so people will feel too guilty to urinate on it!
One of the reasons Salaam Baalak Trust has been successful is because it's supported by G Adventures, one of the world's leading small-group tour companies. Of the 10,000 people who are shown around by Asif and his colleagues each year, about half come as part of a G Adventures tour.
It's a social enterprise model the company uses around the world because it has so many benefits. Travellers like me find it rewarding to see a different side of Delhi but also know we're helping the local community at the same time. Former street kids like Asif are able to get training and practical experience in the tourism industry (along with their wage, of course). And the Salaam Baalak Trust organisation can use the profits from the city tours to continue their work supporting other young people who want to get off the streets.
It's a simple concept that makes travel more enriching for everyone.
And while it's inspiring to see youngsters like Asif doing something meaningful with their lives, it's also interesting to hear him talk about how he often hangs out with his friends who are still homeless. They're not jealous of him, and he casts no judgement on them. These are the same streets, after all.
It's just that Asif has found a new way to survive. After so many years in the darkness without direction, he's found his guiding light.
Michael Turtle was a guest of G Adventures. You can see more about the Delhi street tour on his Time Travel Turtle website.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
