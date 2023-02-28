A killer has admitted fatally stabbing a man in a Civic laneway in broad daylight, shocking passers-by who tried in vain to revive the victim.
Kenan Dowden-Carlisle, aged in his early 20s, pleaded guilty in the ACT Supreme Court on Tuesday to the murder of Jordan Powell.
Police, paramedics and members of the public all rushed to the aid of a bleeding Mr Powell when he staggered out of Bible Lane and collapsed in Garema Place about 9.45am on December 4, 2021.
Despite their best efforts, they were unable to save the 29-year-old father affectionately known as "Ducky".
Police quickly reviewed CCTV footage and identified Dowden-Carlisle as Mr Powell's assailant.
The Queanbeyan man was only at large for about 45 minutes after committing the murder.
Police spotted him in City Walk about 10.30am and chased him to Ainslie Place, where he was arrested.
At a subsequent court appearance, during which Dowden-Carlisle was remanded in custody, magistrate James Stewart revealed the killer had not slept for "several nights" prior to the incident.
Dowden-Carlisle initially denied murder but offered to admit to the lesser offence of manslaughter.
He was due to stand trial in April but changed his tune on Tuesday, when prosecutor Anthony Williamson SC formally presented an indictment and asked for him to be arraigned.
Wearing a grey prison uniform, Dowden-Carlisle stood in the dock and pleaded guilty to murder.
While agreed facts outlining the precise details of the killing are yet to be tendered, defence lawyer Sam McLaughlin told the court the plea had been entered on the basis Dowden-Carlisle acted with reckless indifference to life.
Justice David Mossop subsequently vacated Dowden-Carlisle's trial and ordered a pre-sentence report.
The case will next be before a registrar for an administrative hearing on Thursday.
Members of Mr Powell's family have previously paid tribute to the murder victim, with sister-in-law Tatum Fernando telling The Canberra Times he had been "a loving, doting dad" to his four children.
Ms Fernando also said Mr Powell, who grew up in the country NSW town of Condobolin, had been a proud Indigenous man who "really loved his culture".
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
