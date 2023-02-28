Workplace Giving program launched by St Vincent de Paul to help Canberra's vulnerable

Canberra workers who sacrificed the equivalent of less than one takeaway coffee a week could be helping to keep vulnerable people in the community fed, clothed and housed.
Vinnies Canberra/Goulburn on Tuesday launched its new Workplace Giving program, in which employees make a regular donation directly from their salary pre-tax.
Employers then pay the donation directly to Vinnies Canberra/Goulburn, often matching the amount their workers have given.
Vinnies Canberra/Goulburn chief executive Lucy Hohnen said workers did not have to give a large amount - $2 a week could make a difference.
"Workplace Giving is a powerful way to give a little each pay to support those in our community," she said.
"For example, if an organisation with 50 employees gives $2 each a week every year, Vinnies can provide warm blankets, a meal and a fresh change of clothes for a person experiencing homelessness every week.
"Or if an organisation with 100 employees gives $10 each a week every year, Vinnies can keep two families in their homes each month, avoiding eviction."
Labor Member for Fenner Andrew Leigh spoke at the launch, which was in line with the Federal Government's plan to double philanthropic giving by 2030.
"Giving is a fundamental part of a good life," Mr Leigh said.
"That's true, because to assist others is one of the things that marks a full existence."
However, Mr Leigh acknowledged that for many people who were juggling busy lives, "giving just falls by the wayside".
"Organising to make a charitable donation can be something that we know is worthy, but we just don't get around to," he said.
"And that's what's great about Workplace Giving. You don't have to worry about the receipts at tax time. It's a small donation that simply comes out of the pay packet.
"Many Australians are part of Working Giving programs, but many more could be."
According to the Australian Taxation Office, 4.3 million Australians were employed at a workplace that had a workplace giving program but just 4.7 per cent of employees participated in those programs.
Mr Leigh praised the work of Vinnies in partnering with Canberra businesses and community organisations - including Canberra Southern Cross Club, Cantlie Recruitment and Wisdom Learning - to support them in the Workplace Giving endeavour.
Canberra Southern Cross Club chief executive Ian Mackay said it was delighted to be part of the program.
"We have partnered with Vinnies Night Patrol for such a long time, and the workplace giving program is another wonderful way for our team to help those in need in our community," he said.
Keith Cantlie, Canberra's executive recruitment and employment specialist at Cantlie Recruitment said many employees were "looking to find a greater sense of purpose at work".
"Getting behind programs like Vinnies Workplace Giving will really bring your organisation's values and culture to life," he said.
Wisdom Learning CEO Jana Clyde said if "everyone contributes a little, all of a sudden, you've got a lot".
"This wonderful scheme gives us a chance as individuals and as a company to put our professional values into action," she said.
To find out more about the Workplace Giving program, email giving.cg@vinnies.org.au or visit this link.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.