The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Workplace Giving program launched by St Vincent de Paul to help Canberra's vulnerable

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated February 28 2023 - 1:35pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wisdom Learning CEO Jana Clyde, Fenner MP Andrew Leigh, Vinnies Canberra/Goulburn CEO Lucy Hohnen, Cantlie Recruitment's executive recruitment and employment specialist Keith Cantlie and Canberra Southern Cross Club chief operating officer Matt Walshe. Picture supplied

Canberra workers who sacrificed the equivalent of less than one takeaway coffee a week could be helping to keep vulnerable people in the community fed, clothed and housed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.