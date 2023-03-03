Justine Clarke remembers the moment she first saw Julia Gillard's impassioned Misogyny Speech play out on her television screen.
It was 10 years ago and the Australian actor was watching the evening news when she saw it as part of a recap of that day's events.
Clarke - and the rest of Australia, and eventually the world - watched as the then-prime minister eviscerated opposition leader Tony Abbott, striking a chord with women everywhere in the process.
"I really remember feeling my own sense of release, weirdly," Clarke says.
"And it wasn't that it hadn't been called out, because it had been called out in various ways and in various stories that were then printed in the newspaper and there'd been things about the 'handbag hit squad'.
"We knew there were people that were defending her and she had called it out before and of course, it had always been shouted down as starting a gender war. But to hear her say it, was what I think gave me that release."
Gillard's speech - which, aside from a few notes scribbled on a piece of paper, was given almost entirely off the cuff - followed two-and-half years of consent, visceral and very public scrutiny from what must have felt like every angle.
Of course, there was Abbott - the man who happily stood next to the sign that read "ditch the witch", and had been quoted as saying "What the housewives of Australia need to understand as they do the ironing ..." - but he was not alone.
She was undermined by her predecessor Kevin Rudd, and scrutinised by the media - and of course, there was also public opinion. But, as is well known now, it wasn't Gillard's politics that came under the magnifying glass and was picked apart relentlessly.
They were highly gendered and defamatory remarks that zeroed in on her appearance, her sexuality, her family life and her relationship status. And of course, it goes without saying, all of these things had never been brought up with any of her male colleagues.
But it's the reaction to these moments - the personal toll that comes from being at the receiving end of all of this - that will be in the spotlight for the world premiere of Julia.
Co-produced by the Sydney Theatre Company and The Canberra Theatre, Clarke steps into the shoes of the former prime minister and steps away from the political ins and outs of the time, to take a look at the emotional impact. Not just the impact on Gillard, but on women everywhere.
After all, Clarke was not alone in having an emotional response to the speech. It was a feeling that rippled through everyone who watched it.
Julia director Sarah Goodes still remembers how she felt ashamed after watching Gillard's speech.
"I just remember thinking it was audacious and incredible and it made you feel something. It made me feel ashamed that I hadn't said or done anything," she says.
"Particularly at that time ... people were talking about quota systems a lot. And the media all wanted to talk to people in industries where women weren't accounted for. And you wanted to avoid it because you didn't want to sound like you were whinging or complaining about - exactly what Julia talked about.
"Then when the quota thing came, you didn't want to be patronised by being given a spot because you needed to be given a spot. So it was a very damned if you do and damned if you don't. It was a really tricky time. Society was trying to rectify that but in a strange way. And then she just took it to this next level."
Think back to the last time you watched the Misogyny Speech. Perhaps it was when it had its 10-year anniversary in October last year. It's hard to deny that Gillard's words still make you feel something.
In the decade since Gillard said the now famous words "I will not be lectured about sexism and misogyny by this man ... Not now, not ever" the speech has taken on a life of its own. And in a way, it has become much bigger than both Gillard and Abbott.
"Sometimes a moment becomes bigger than you," Goodes says.
"And I think Julia, and even for Tony Abbott, the details of that moment, are irrelevant, because, like a tidal wave, it became much bigger than them.
"So one of the things we're talking about a lot of the time is that we're all products of our time, and you're born into a certain time, into a certain environment, or the soil is made of a certain thing, and it determines where you go, and what happens to you. And Julia very much, as a woman, approached her leadership in a very particular way in response to a very particular time, which you could argue has changed.
"It's a fascinating moment to look at. And also it's about words, it's about a speech, it's about how words have the capacity to change the world. And whether she was intentional in what she set out to do or not, but she spoke from the heart, and she spoke her truth."
While both Clarke and Goodes remember how they felt when they first heard the speech, neither of them - or anyone, for that matter - could have predicted where it would go.
The words "Not now, not ever" have embedded themselves into Australian pop culture. You can find them emblazoned on t-shirts, printed on earrings or stuck on the side of candles. And when TikTok started to take hold of social media a few years ago, the speech was then given a new life, with the key moment of the speech mashed up with Doja Cat's song, Boss Bitch to create the basis of feminist videos across the country.
And as the speech goes into its second decade, who knows where it will find itself - will it still have one foot in the past and another present - speaking to the events of 2012, and feeling very of the moment?
"What is it that makes a moment historical? What are the ingredients that create this one moment that becomes a significant moment in time?" Clarke says.
"One of the things about the speech is how it spoke to everybody else. There's going to be people who will want to pin it down to the political argument. But in the end, that's not what we're left with.
"We're left with this incredibly powerful speech that spoke to women of all ages. And so that's interesting to me because how do we create the story that we will continue to tell to our children and our grandchildren."
This passing onto the next generation is also represented in Julia, with a second performer - Jessica Bentley - representing both a younger version of Gillard, and the younger generation that are taking the former prime minister's message, and running with it.
There's going to be people who will want to pin it down to the political argument. But in the end, that's not what we're left with. We're left with this incredibly powerful speech that spoke to women of all ages.- Actor Justine Clarke
It gives this opportunity to see how the two generations intersect and as a whole, examine how feminism works. Because at its core, feminism - like any social movement - isn't solved within a generation. It's a matter of passing the baton over to carry the cause forward.
And as much as this is a play about a speech that was said in the Australian parliament, it is more focused on the social and emotional impact side, rather than the politics.
Playwright Joanna Murray-Smith was very intentional at writing a script that didn't pass judgment on Gillard's prime ministership. She instead created a psychological portrait of a woman in the public eye.
"It's a very strange thing to hypothesise about who someone is when they're both a public figure and alive," she said when Julia was announced late last year.
"It's my version, and although there are quotes from the people who populated the world she was in, I use no direct quotes of hers at all. Everything she says [in the play] is fictional."
That being said, Murray-Smith still spoke with Gillard, interviewing her for the project. And while the former prime minister said she wouldn't endorse the play, she wasn't going to stop it from happening either.
And in a way, that gave Murray-Smith, and then later on Goodes, Clarke and the rest of the creative team, the freedom to explore what Julia - the play - could be, without restrictions or boundaries.
From a writing point of view, it allows the script to weave in and out of time periods, and play in the realm of memory and future impacts, without worrying about chronology.
But it also allows Julia to step away from creating a caricature of Gillard. For example, Clarke doesn't imitate Gillard's distinctive voice. She isn't trying to do an impersonation, and therefore, the audience doesn't fall into the trap of focusing solely on a physical attribute that the former prime minister was ridiculed for her entire career.
"The danger with impersonations in the political sphere is that you end up in political satire," Goodes says.
"We didn't want to do that. We wanted to go for the emotional truth, and that's what Jo's exploring in the writing and what Justine does so beautifully. So it was a very conscious choice to cast someone like Justine and who - I like to describe her as a cormorant bird who can fly but she also dives under the water. And she goes really into the deep truth of work in such a remarkable way.
"I think the most important message of the piece is that, yes, the speech was real. But everything being imagined on stage is exactly that - it's an imagining, and that's why you go to the theatre - to use your imagination.
"If you want to read a biography, you read a biography, You come to the theatre, to imagine and to empathise. And that is what Jo has created and we're breathing life into."
Julia is at the Canberra Theatre Centre from March 18 to 25. For tickets go to canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
