The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

'Not now, not ever': The Misogyny Speech comes to the Canberra Theatre Centre stage as they co-produce Julia, with Sydney Theatre Company

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
March 4 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Justine Clarke remembers the moment she first saw Julia Gillard's impassioned Misogyny Speech play out on her television screen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.