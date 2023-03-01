This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Glossy, white and smooth - oh so smooth - it transformed the place. The island was the centrepiece. Waterfall edges, sink and a power bank that rose out of the flawless surface at the press of a button. Dishwasher and microwave stowed discretely underneath.
We were in love but it was to be a brief romance as affection turned to resentment and regret.
We quickly became enslaved to this minimalist new kitchen with its engineered stone benchtops and stainless steel appliances. Every accusatory mark, every crumb, every paw print left by the trespassing cat nagged to be wiped away the moment it showed up, which was always.
The reality of busy lives - rushing to get to work on time, eating on the run, collapsing at the end of arduous days - did not match the reality of keeping a minimalist kitchen, well, minimalist. That required constant vigilance and wiping.
We moved not long after the costly kitchen renovation.
And had we known back then the silicosis risks the benchtops posed to the workers who cut them to size, we would have definitely chosen differently. Although the engineered stone is said to present no risk once installed, an alarming number of Australians who have worked with the product have developed incurable silicosis. They've effectively been handed a death sentence in the name of kitchen fashion.
State ministers have been asked to consider a nationwide ban on engineered stone but federal Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke says such a move would take a year to implement. First, the nature of the ban would have to be worked out and then each state would have to pass legislation to bring it into force.
The union whose members handle engineered stone, the CFMEU, says if no ban is in place by mid next year, it will implement its own by refusing to work with the material. This seems a long time to wait for action. Engineered stone might be a relatively recent trend but silicosis has been around since humans began working with stone, mining and digging tunnels.
A university study commissioned by the ACTU predicts more than 100,000 workers - miners, builders, tunellers and stone masons - will be diagnosed with silicosis. The number of cases has risen steadily in NSW and Queensland over the past 20 years, where there have been major infrastructure projects involving tunnelling through silica rich sandstone.
Australia is a laggard when it comes to taking action on dangerous substances, often found in and around the house.
The common weed killer glyphosate is one of them. Eight years ago, the World Health Organisation raised concerns about the herbicide's likely links to cancer. The European Union has brought forward its review of the product, while Vietnam has banned it, understandable given its sorry history with persistent deadly herbicides. In the US, despite declaring it is safe, chemical giant Bayer has paid out $10 billion in court cases brought by people who allege their cancer is the result of exposure to glyphosate.
Here, the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Management Authority - the outfit at the centre of the workplace urination scandal last year - has formally declared it won't even consider banning the stuff.
Paraquat is another. The deadly herbicide is banned in 50 countries. It's been under review by the APVMA since the 1990s but is still commercially available.
When it comes to potentially deadly substances, we have a sorry, she'll-be-right attitude, even after the asbestos trauma we went through as a nation.
Maybe - just maybe - the engineered stone, silicosis crisis will shake us from this wilful inertia.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Have you reconsidered stone benchtops after the dangers have been aired recently? Do we act fast enough to protect ourselves from harmful products? Have you ever flirted with minimalism and found it involved too much work? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- The federal government will double the tax rate paid by Australians with superannuation account balances worth more than $3 million, in a move the Treasurer says is about budget repair. After days of teasing out a debate on superannuation, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Labor will take to the next election a proposal to raise, from 2025-26, the concessional tax rate to 30 per cent on future earnings for super balances above $3 million.
- Retail trade has rebounded broadly in line with expectations, rising by 1.9 per cent in January. The official measure of retail turnover dropped 4 per cent in December and rose by 1.7 per cent in November, with Black Friday sales and holiday spending driving some volatility in the index.
- Advanced guided missiles that have the capability to home in on enemy targets have been approved by the United States Defense Security Cooperation Agency for sale to Australia. It is one of the first major arms sales since the Australian Defence Force changed its posture to focus on long-range strike capabilities to deter enemies further from its shores.
THEY SAID IT: "Our technological powers increase, but the side effects and potential hazards also escalate." - Alvin Toffler
YOU SAID IT: Superannuation and the widening gap between rich and poor.
Arthur says: "Superannuation, especially self managed superannuation funds, have become a tax haven for the wealthy. The divide between rich and poor is widening. Of course super funds over $3 million should be excluded from tax breaks but I suggest it should be $1.5 million, the limit for pension funds. A budget repair tax similar to Tony Abbott's on incomes exceeding $300,000 is overdue but unlikely to happen because it would catch members of parliament on both sides."
Bob says the whole system is geared towards the wealthy. Effective immediately, he wants the government to "Investigate excessive company profits as the result of price gouging. Tax concessions on super funds in excess of $3 million to be stopped. The proposed income tax reduction for top earners to be scrapped. The negative gearing tax and capital gains rorts to be stopped."
Old Donald says: "A spot-on article. I suspect that we need (fairyland music, please) a genuine moderate socialist party. It would, of course, have as much show as actual unfettered Christianity, that companion philosophy of which it is often said has never really been tried."
Jane is "Horrified by the immoral earnings/profits of major companies. What has happened to the 'fair go' in this country? Where are their ethics? Look after your shareholders but also give a decent percentage back to the workers who create this wealth for you. The divide between the wealthy and the middle class has become as wide as it is for the so called 'ordinary' worker who creates these profits for you."
Garry isn't welcoming the announcements on superannuation: "Jim Chambers doesn't seem to realise that what goes up can also come down. I believed $1,000,000 would lead to a comfortable retirement. Not so. You would be hard pressed to achieve $50,000 annual income from that amount of money, bearing in mind that a fund in full pension mode would insist at 75 you take out 5 per cent per year, further reducing the capital, and that fund might be for two average retirees living together. But it gets harder, the amount you must take out increases as you age. Most super funds lost up to 50 per cent in the GFC, and yes they recovered over time but those people in retirement then would have been forced onto the pension to keep up."
Paul says: "Thanks for your continued thought-provoking items. Your piece today reminded me of irrigators on a river - everyone upstream of you is a thief and everyone downstream is a whinger. Even with your moderate nest egg, to someone who is less well off, you are wealthy and should be taxed more with the money redistributed to those less 'wealthy'. You might think the same of those better off than you. While our system is far from perfect, I doubt any government could design a tax system which everyone thinks is fair. Of course socialism does offer an alternative where almost everyone is equally impoverished and unhappy, so there is a certain equity in that."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.