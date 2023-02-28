The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'I thought I was perfect': How Canberra Raiders star Joe Tapine learnt to stand tall

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
February 28 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Tapine has emerged as one of rugby league's most damaging forwards. Picture by Karleen Minney

Joe Tapine thought he was perfect already.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.