Joe Tapine thought he was perfect already.
He didn't think he needed to get better at anything, even when Newcastle veterans Jeremy Smith and Willie Mason put the rookie in his place at training. Reality shows he was a promising footballer with the world at his feet - if he could stay out of trouble.
So, how is it that Tapine sits before us at Canberra Raiders headquarters as the best front-rower in rugby league on a deal tipped to be of the richest a prop could ask for?
It's a simple question for the 28-year-old New Zealand international to answer: it's his wife Kirsten.
"I wouldn't be where I am without her," Tapine said.
"I was a bit of a tearaway, getting in trouble. I didn't want to grow as a person, I thought I was perfect already, I thought I didn't need to get better at anything.
"We had a couple of hard conversations, but we always have heart to hearts and after we have those, I feel as though I grow a bit more as a man and as her partner.
"She knows, and I know, when I'm performing, everything at home is flying sweet. She knows she is a huge reason, the main reason, I'm where I am."
Now the pair are expecting a baby girl, their first, in early April. Sometime around the Broncos game in Brisbane on a Saturday night in round six, Tapine says.
If the Raiders have to be without the best front-rower in the land that weekend, then they will be without the best front-rower in the land.
Because some things are bigger than football.
"If it's getting close and the baby is not here yet, I might have to have a talk to 'Stick' [Canberra coach Ricky Stuart]. I'm not missing it for the world, my first-born," Tapine said.
"It's huge. Me and my wife have been looking forward to this moment, and we have a lot of family members who are looking forward to it. It's a big step and the next part of my life and my growth."
If that's the next part, the last part signalled the Maori All Star's arrival as the superstar-calibre player Raiders fans hoped he would become when he turned his back on Newcastle for a fresh start in the capital.
As Tapine continues to deliver on the potential so many have seen for years, in the Steel City he will always be one that got away.
He was the NRL's leading post-contact metre eater last year and can lay claim to more offloads than any other player bar two, making Tapine one of the game's most damaging forwards.
With a Meninga Medal safely stowed away at home, and a fan's choice player of the year award by his side, Tapine finds himself in a reflective mood.
He talks about his rise as a leader and the chance to prove himself - again and again - as one of the premier middle forwards in rugby league. Then he talks about his initiation to the top grade as a Newcastle tyro almost a decade ago.
"It was a different time back then, I think it was more rough. You'd have to carry the bags, that's how I remember it was when I came into grade," Tapine said.
"It was Jeremy Smith, Willie Mason was there - he's a good fella, I remember when I didn't have any boots and he gave me some boots. Little things like that I remember from the older fellas, and just little words of advice they gave me when I was younger.
"I'm finding my voice and realising I have power behind my voice. I thought I was just a leader of action, having a couple of words with some boys if they need to be pulled into line, some encouragement goes a long way.
"I was once one of the young blokes and I just needed that little push. Being an older fella now, and being able to give that encouragement, has been a huge compliment."
Now a new generation of prospects have to be given that push.
The Raiders start the new season looking to force their way through a premiership window which, Tapine believes, is getting smaller.
Elliott Whitehead and Jordan Rapana are 33 years old. Jack Wighton and Josh Papali'i are both 30. Four core members of Canberra's team are far closer to the sunset than they are a new dawn.
So Tapine is desperate for the Raiders to cash in on their talent while they still can, after a late-season run reignited hope of what this iteration of the Green Machine might be capable of.
"We didn't really do much last year, we had some alright form but we want the club to succeed and we need to push from our young fellas up to be successful and do better," Tapine said.
"We don't want to be just scraping into the eight and hoping other people's results [go our way] for us to get into the top. For us, it's about energy and creating that growth."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
