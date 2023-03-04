The Canberra Times
Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras expense to end Canberra groups' participation

Soofia Tariq
Updated March 5 2023 - 7:00am, first published 5:30am
Camp-berra Queens Capital float organiser Richard Allen. Picture by Keegan Carroll

This year's Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras may potentially be the last year Canberra is represented with a float in the parade, as the two Canberra-based LGBTQI+ groups who normally march have both announced they won't again.

