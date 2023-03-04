This year's Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras may potentially be the last year Canberra is represented with a float in the parade, as the two Canberra-based LGBTQI+ groups who normally march have both announced they won't again.
Organiser of Camp-berra Queens Capital float Richard Allen has been marching in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras for 42 years, but said this year was his last.
"I started in 1980. We started off with a walking float and we just gradually build it up over the years. So it's just a community float. We didn't want a sponsorship, only want it owned by our community," he said..
Mr Allen has had many ACT politicians ride of his floats over the years, including Brendan Smyth, Michael Moore, Nicole Lawder and Shane Rattenbury.
But he said 2023 was the last year he would participate due to the increased cost and effort.
"This year has been the hardest," Mr Allen said.
He said he paid about $2500 of his own money to organise the float and the number of people on it was reduced by half by event organisers.
"It's not the mardi gras anymore, it's a money grab," Mr Allen said.
Founder and organiser of Capital Queers Douglas Robinson, and his partner Rodd, are also hanging up their glue guns after 12 years of marching in the parade.
Mr Robinson said marching in the parade this year cost $4000 to make outfits and hire transport and months to prepare.
"The parade does get logistically harder each year and I have been doing it since I was 21 and we're kind of in a different point in our lives now," Mr Robinson said.
"It's an incredible amount of work. A lot of people don't realise that you're preparing for months in advance for a single night."
Mr Robinson hoped someone else would organise a Canberra-based float in next year's event.
"We're kind of happy to hand it over to some fresh blood, let other people come in and do it and just spend a bit more time enjoying the parade, rather than working in the four to six months leading up to it," Mr Robinson said.
"I think it's incredibly important for Canberra to have representation. Whether or not there's specifically a Canberra group, I know Canberra people are always around on other floats.
"But I think it's great if someone does something to specifically represent our city and our territory. I hope it does come in or even if the government supports something themselves would be really cool to see again."
Mr Robinson said one of his favourite parades was 2018, after same-sex marriage became legal. The ACT government provided financial support and Chief Minister Andrew Barr and the rainbow bus made an appearance.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She is now a general news reporter, covering everything from local stories to ACT and federal politics. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
