Man arrested for second time in same place, an hour after getting bail

A Canberra man was arrested in the same place twice, the second time less than an hour after he was released on bail, police say.
Police said they received reports of a man rummaging through storage lockers and acting suspiciously in the basement of an apartment complex in Canberra City about 11.30pm Thursday.
They said they arrested him for unlawfully trespassing, and gave him conditional bail about 4am.
"Less than an hour later, officers received reports that the same man had returned to the apartment complex and stolen a red Ducati motorbike," they said in a statement.
Police said they found the man in Reid on Monday and arrested him again.
He was expected to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday, charged with burglary, taking a motor vehicle without consent, driving a motor vehicle without consent, driving while his license was cancelled and breaching his bail conditions.
