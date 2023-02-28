The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Man arrested for second time in same place, an hour after getting bail

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 28 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 12:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Canberra man was arrested in the same place twice, the second time less than an hour after he was released on bail, police say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.