Infrastructure spending shouldn't be limited to buses and trams

By Letters to the Editor
March 1 2023 - 5:30am
There's a lot more to transport infrastructure than just buses and light rail. Picture by Keegan Carroll

ACT's Chief Minister and Minister for Climate Action, Andrew Barr MLA, wants better Sydney-Canberra rail services (Andrew Barr renews calls for Canberra-to-Sydney train upgrades, Canberra Times, February 27, p12).

