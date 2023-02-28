ACT's Chief Minister and Minister for Climate Action, Andrew Barr MLA, wants better Sydney-Canberra rail services (Andrew Barr renews calls for Canberra-to-Sydney train upgrades, Canberra Times, February 27, p12).
And Minister for Transport Canberra and City Services, Chris Steele MLA, has an op ed (Canberra's growing population will need more buses and more light rail, Canberra Times, February 26, p34) about investment in all modes of transport and says at the end of his article: "We need to look at the whole system, all modes of travel, and make important decisions for future generations, as well as ourselves ... The time to build transport infrastructure ... is now".
Yet both ministers make no mention of the need for good infrastructure like fully accessible, safe and connected paths and pedestrian crossings (or slow, shared streets) for people to be able to access public transport in order to be able to use it.
Try walking between Canberra the train station and its bus stops or the hotel and apartments across the road (Wentworth Avenue)!
Living Streets Canberra is working for all our streets to be (and feel) safe for everyone - regardless of age, ability, gender, culture or mode of transport.
A check of the ICC rules for "Men's Standard Test Match Effective Playing Conditions November 2022" seems to show no mention of the gender of the players in the men's team apart from the name.
Why not send the current, very unsuccessful, group home and bring in the current, very successful, group playing for the women's team. It doesn't seem to be against the rules.
The idea might not be new but it is perhaps the only way Australia could win.
How shocking to read that a local church organisation is seeking to increase the cost of a Bungendore preschool's lease from $9000 to $39,800 ("Bungendore Preschool in limbo as lease negotiations stall", canberratimes.com.au, February 27).
And then to read that the Canberra Goulburn Diocese, apparently the relevant overarching body for the local church, describes this as being part of "good faith negotiations"!
Sorry, but a 342 per cent increase doesn't match any definition of good faith I've ever heard. Interestingly, Bungendore's local state government member, Nichole Overall, was the president and board member of St Edmunds College in Canberra from 2012 to 2022.
Presumably she therefore has good contacts with the Diocese and its education officers. Perhaps there could be a role for her to play in helping the preschool to negotiate. Let's hope there's a good outcome, one way or another.
Another anti-bike letter from a readers of The Canberra Times ("City cyclists should be able to feel safe on Canberra's roads", Letters, February 28), following on from endless anti-bike comments on an article about bike riders feeling unsafe on the roads.
The city's streets are not the exclusive property of the motorists. Despite common belief, car registrations and fuel excise don't cover the enormous costs cars impose on society.
Cycling, on the other hand, literally pays for itself in terms of reducing pollution, less wear on the roads, reduced need for road infrastructure, health, happiness, and independent children.
Those Mr Hill calls "alternative" road users (who I call "people") do not need to "give greater recognition to their vulnerability and behave accordingly".
Motorists need to give greater recognition to the danger they are imposing on other people and behave accordingly.
The bizarre myopia in favour of cars in this city has to stop. Build good, consistent, universal bike infrastructure. Fix the footpaths. Fix the crossings. Build good bike routes to schools.
It's time for cyclists to stop questioning the attitude of car drivers to road safety. In my experience car drivers care.
They want to arrive at their destination safely, without accident, and they want other road users to do that too. To say as Colin Young does ("Data collection to inform ACT cycle policy", canberratimes.com.au, February 27) that car drivers have the attitude that roads are only for cars can't be substantiated and is counterproductive.
Increased hospitalisations are noted in the article without considering if the recent changes to road rules could contribute.
I dread driving near pedestrian crossings for fear that a cyclist hidden by pedestrians or otherwise concealed from view will suddenly appear, at speed. I hope the researchers from University of Adelaide will consider that factor in the most recent research.
I am not "possessive" of the roads. All users are in this together. It is harder to accommodate another road user whose behaviour is less predictable than that of other motorists. However that does not mean that drivers don't care about cyclists, only that the juxtaposition of the two very different modes of transport intrinsically carries added risks for all road users.
So Senator Pocock supports the government's proposals to restrict access to superannuation tax concessions.
He should be cognizant of the scheme's shortcomings. One is that it does not recognise that people save for multiple reasons. Retirement is only one; albeit a major one. In particular the scheme does not recognise that people save to buy a house.
Typically, people save to buy a house when they are young and for retirement when they are older. Requiring young people to save for retirement when they would prefer to save to buy a house reduces their ability to save for the latter. Banning withdrawals for housing reinforces this effect. Some countries, such as Singapore, that have compulsory saving schemes allow withdrawals for housing.
Shane Rattenbury is taking part in an expedition to Antarctica that included climate activists and scientists.
Most people would have noticed that the majority of extreme weather events such as heat waves in western Europe and northern North America and widespread, severe droughts (China and western Europe) have been in the northern hemisphere where Arctic ice almost disappears in the northern summer.
Antarctica's enormous mass of ice acts rather like a refrigerator (or old-fashioned ice chest) moderating oceanic and atmospheric temperatures in the southern hemisphere. Droughts are generally confined to already semi-arid and arid terrain, such as in Australia and sub-Saharan Africa.
Now there are increasingly clear signs of melting and break-up in Antarctic ice shelves and toes of glaciers. These are the signs of instability that scientists and glaciologists are determined to monitor. Our "refrigerator" might be breaking down.
Jim Buckley's call for "a clear timeline for banning all new fossil fuel projects" makes sense ("Don't let imperfect mechanism squander this opportunity", canberratimes.com.au, February 22).
According to leading climate scientist Dr Tamsin Edwards extreme heat-waves will be four times more likely, heavy rain 50 per cent more likely and drought twice as likely at 1.5 degrees of global warming.
But even a 1.5-degree target will be exceeded if new coal and gas developments are approved. This is well-documented in a wide range of published scientific studies worldwide, and backed up in a recent report by the International Energy Agency.
The call for a ban on new fossil fuel projects is not alarmism, but climate realism.
There could be an argument supporting "going easy" on spies. In 1955 I was a subaltern in a signals regiment in the British Army on the Rhine in a divisional HQ about 10 miles south of Dusseldorf.
It had an intelligence staff of a major, lieutenant and senior NCO. Friday was always pay day and also when the HQ published its weekly orders.
One Friday the orders had an Intelligence Corps supplement consisting of photographs of six attractive young women who were reportedly agents of either the East German or Russian security agencies.
They were said to collect information from British troops drinking in Dusseldorf pubs by getting them half-sozzled, then taking them back to their apartment for a bit of how's-your-father provided they were forthcoming about any exercises they might soon be having and the like.
That night the camp was completely deserted. Everybody was out looking for the spies. The intelligence staff were figures of ridicule for several months.
Calm down Bill Deane (Letters, February 23). Criticising Simon Cowan's implausible claims is not quite the same thing as "calling for his blood". Cowan's idea markets are democratic have the same relation as Plato's shadows in the cave to reality.
While Anthony Albanese, Chris Minns and their partners were happily marching in the Mardi Gras parade to great crowd approval what were the Duttons and the Perrottets doing?
Penrith Milk? That leaves a sour taste.
As it has been discovered that new Spanish trains on order would be too wide for their tunnels, perhaps that could lead to a situation where the trains in Spain are mainly on the wane.
What makes John Howarth (Letters, February 28) think Senator Thorpe would listen to any voice other than her own?
James Hyam's letter supporting Israel rings hollow when Israel is continuing to allow Jewish settlements on the illegally occupied West Bank. If this is part of "greater Israel" the Israeli's have a greater problem given the relative birth rates of Israelis and Palestinians. Israel can remain a Jewish state or be a democracy. As the population imbalance grows it cannot be both.
Negative gearing should be abolished to reduce the attractiveness of housing as an investment. Why not following the UK's example and allow the interest component of a home owner's mortgage payment to be offset against income?
Last year Tanya Plibersek declared "the environment is back - front and centre". Just recently she gave Santos permission to drill 116 coal seam gas wells in Queensland. Hardly environmentally or climate friendly.
The left has led most reforms and social changes. But, perhaps ironically, many right-wing attitudes have begrudgingly shifted towards the "centre". Even conservatives can be progressive over time.
Has Terry Campese outstripped our Mal Meninga for the title of shortest political career ever?
I am a landlord and always thought one couldn't increase rents by more than 10 per cent in a year. If there is no such law we should introduce one.
Why can't "uncrewed aerial systems" be called what they are: drones? Why the need for so many words when one is sufficient?
