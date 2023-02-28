Times Past: March 1, 1974

On this day in 1974, there was registered shock at the cost of used cars in comparison to new.
In what seemed to be an issue specific to Canberra at the time, it was noted that there was a car that was for sale $601 above its original sale price.
A comment from a Weetangara man who had inquired about the car said that the vehicle with the questionable price was a VW minibus and when he had spoken to the salesman that it was above the asking price for new, the salesman confirmed the above retail price.
A Canberra car dealer at the time, Mr Greg Cusack said the situation regarding the used car market had turned around. He said that it was a sellers market that was controlled by an under supply and over demand.
What is a well known fact in the car industry is that cars usually depreciate in value. It can be a slow depreciation, but a depreciation nonetheless. It was very rare for cars to go above their original purchase price (with an exception for historic and rare vehicles).
A spokesman for ACT Motors said that a Holden panel van with a large V8 motor and not more than 18 months old, their price could be worth double the original price.
While the market was good for sellers, car dealers were not necessarily making more money as they were also paying top dollar for quality used cars. The situation was set to continue as there was an under supply of brand new cars to the market.
Another spokesman for Commonwealth Motors said the used cars that were bringing high prices were not normally local vehicles and in most cases were not sold by large dealerships.
In a small bit of good news, at the time it was against Commonwealth Motors to sell used cars above their retail price.
