A creative way to boost mental health and emotional wellbeing

Life of Colour is boosting the mental wellbeing of people world-wide, with their innovative art supplies. Picture supplied

Thanks for your interest in this article. We want to let you know that while this story has been written independently by a journalist, some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click through, ACM may earn a commission.



Like many mums, Jodi Benjamin felt like she lost herself when she became a mother.

And at the end of maternity leave, she also felt she was forced back into work she no longer found fulfilling.

So she did something about it.

She turned life on its head, quit her job and injected colour back into her life in the form of an art supply business.

But it's no regular arts supply business. Life of Colour was built off a unique concept to fill a gaping hole in the market.

Off the back of huge success, Jodi's since hired her long-time-corporate husband.

Together, they're delivering a boost to the mental wellbeing of people worldwide.

Jodi knew firsthand the life changing benefits that art could impart on her mental and emotional wellbeing, especially after she implemented it as a creative outlet.

She hoped to feel inspired after the baby years and a corporate job had left her feeling 'sluggish'.

During her mission to find herself again, she used art in her home with her young daughters, but quickly realised that creative time could be a painful process with the mess that came with it.

She was also frustrated at the lack of kid-friendly products that her entire family could enjoy, and so to fill the gap, Life of Colour was born.

Art is an important tool in childhood development and Life of Colour paint pens are kid-friendly. Picture supplied

Jodi designed their range with convenience in mind, housing high quality paints in a portable, minimal-mess pen, to encourage children and adults to get creative anytime and anywhere.

Art has been the topic of many studies in the wellness space, and strong evidence suggests that it can benefit the mental health of people who suffer from mental illness.

It's also proven to be an effective tool to promote the overall wellbeing in the general population, and is harnessed by professionals in multiple fields to foster connection and expression.

It was even the subject of a collaborative policy development program, spearheaded by the Australia Council for the Arts in partnership with The Black Dog Institute, UNSW, Sydney University and other organisations.

The report presented findings and recommendations based on research showing that participation in a creative endeavour can help to reduce feelings of anxiety or depression.

Evidence also suggested that people need at least two hours per week of arts engagement for optimal mental wellbeing, a figure that Life of Colour is helping to achieve.

During the summit, Christine Morgan, CEO of the National Mental Health Commission, shared in her speech that "the art and creative fields have a central role in helping to do what I call 'healing and feeding our souls.'"

The report made recommendations, based on collaborative findings, that urge government departments to develop a national wellbeing strategy, incorporating the benefits of art and culture to nurture individual and collective wellbeing.

Giving back to the community is an important part of the Life of Colour mission, and they partner with a main charity every year. Picture supplied

Life of Colour champions the connection between wellbeing and creativity, and they also believe it to be an important childhood development tool.



They're urging kids and parents to switch out screen time for artistic play, to help children enjoy the benefits of a more creative and conscious life.

Life of Colour's mission to make art accessible to everyone has seen them supply art products to schools and disability centres all over Australia.

They also aim to educate the community on the many different art techniques and ways to create beautiful masterpieces through online tutorials and art classes.

But their public-spirited nature doesn't stop there.

Life of Colour is doing incredible work in multiple charities, partnering with a main charity every year to supply products and resources.

In 2020 they donated to Lalela - a charity based in South Africa that provides educational arts to at-risk youth, in an effort to 'spark creativity and awaken the entrepreneurial spirit'.

The program is doing important work, having touched the lives of over 55,000 children in Sub-Saharan Africa, and giving hope to children who in some cases have been denied the opportunity to attend school.

The benefits of art and creativity on mental and emotional wellbeing are undeniable, and now they're more accessible than ever.