Times Past: March 2, 1981

Australia is one of the oldest countries in the world and the flora and fauna of the past have been able to paint a picture of the creatures that once walked across this wide brown land. On this day in 1981, The Canberra Times reported on a find by the CSIRO's division of wildlife research.
Scientists from both Canberra and Monash University had been studying fossils of what were to be believed as unique bird species from 10,000 to two million years ago. In another twist, in many of the finds, they appear to be relatives of modern Australian birds.
Dr Gerry van Tets, from the CSIRO, and Dr P Rish from Monash University, say that among the exceptions were some Australian flamingos and a family of giant birds called mihirungs. Both of these types of birds appeared to have vanished about 10,000 years ago after such a long history stretching back millions of years.
These incredible finds were in the Lake Eyre region in South Australia. In the deposits from the Pleistocene period, they show that there was a rich population of wetland birds including three species of flamingos.
The flamingos were not like the modern ones today and were native to the area. The mihirungs [a large small winged bird] were the largest birds to have lived, dwarfing the modern day emu. They did live alongside other birds including cassowaries in the same Pleistocene period but were not related.
In Aboriginal legend, it was said the mihirungs were alive when "the mountain sprouted fire" which could be a reference to the volcanoes in Victoria's western district which were last active 8000 years ago.
