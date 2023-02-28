The Canberra Times
Friends of Justin Cordy, the prisoner who died in custody on the weekend, posted tributes on social media

PB
By Peter Brewer
March 1 2023 - 5:30am
The welcome sign outside Canberra's jail. Picture by Rohan Thomson

The Inspector of Correctional Services has launched a critical incident review into the Sunday death at the Alexander Maconochie Centre, the second death in custody at Canberra's jail in just over a year.

