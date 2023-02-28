The Canberra Times
Natasha Bullock from the National Gallery of Australia wins women in leadership award

By Staff Reporters
March 1 2023 - 12:01am
Natasha Bullock, Assistant Director, Collections and Exhibitions, National Gallery of Australia, is the 2023 ACT recipient of the Australian Awards for Excellence in Women's Leadership. Picture supplied

A long-time curator who is helping to "embed gender equity throughout the National Gallery" has been honoured with a women in leadership award.

