A long-time curator who is helping to "embed gender equity throughout the National Gallery" has been honoured with a women in leadership award.
Natasha Bullock, assistant director, collections and exhibitions at the National Gallery of Australia is the 2023 ACT recipient of the Australian Awards for Excellence in Women's Leadership.
The award celebrates exceptional Australian women who "encourage change and make important contributions to advancing equity across all facets of society".
Nominated by members of the public, the annual awards are an initiative of Women & Leadership Australia, one of the largest gender equity initiatives in Australia and globally, having directly supported more than 60,000 women through professional development programs, events and advocacy.
Other winners announced on Wednesday were Reconciliation Australia CEO Karen Mundine (national), Police Commissioner Donna Adams (Tasmania), Beyond Blue CEO Georgie Harman (Victoria), Share the Dignity founder Rochelle Courtenay (Queensland) and former Matilda's vice-captain and lawyer Moya Dodd (South Australia).
ACT winner Natasha Bullock is an award-winning arts leader, curator and art historian with more than 25 years' experience working in arts and culture.
She led the conception and co-design of the gallery's Gender Equity Action Plan, which aims to embed gender equity throughout the National Gallery from collection development and the artistic program through to everyday operational activities and, aspiringly, across arts and culture nationally.
Ms Bullock will accept her award at the Australian Women's Leadership Symposium in Canberra on June 23.
"It is an honour to be recognised for this award and within a legacy of so many outstanding women leaders," she said.
"Having worked extensively as a curator with artists and their ideas, I appreciate the power of images to make and share meaning.
"Art reflects humanity, helping to create a sense of our collective and individual selves and for that reason we and the following generations need to see more art by women on the walls of galleries, in the pages of books and in our collections. This values and Celebrates the contributions of all genders equally.
"The National Gallery's Know My Name initiative and Gender Equity Action Plan are a move towards this bright and inclusive future."
Women & Leadership Australia chief executive Karen Taylor praised Ms Bullock's advocacy.
"Traditionally and shamefully, women and First Nations people have been missing from spaces that celebrate art and culture," Ms Taylor said.
"Ms Bullock's work not only includes the creations of women and First Nations people, but actively highlights them.
"Her dedication to boosting inclusion is an example to all of us in inclusive, diverse leadership, and we are honoured to recognise Ms Bullock's leadership and advocacy in this way."
