Saudi Arabia launches platform for Hajj Advertising Feature

Pilgrims are now able to apply for Hajj through the unified government platform 'Nusuk Hajj'. Picture Shutterstock

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah have announced that pilgrims will be able to apply for Hajj through the unified government platform 'Nusuk Hajj'.



This is part of the early efforts of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to facilitate the procedures for the guests of Rahman wishing to perform the rituals of Hajj for the current year 2023 and enhance the quality of services provided to them. It aims to enrich their religious and cultural experience, towards achieving the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 programs.

This new service will allow pilgrims coming from Europe, America and Australia in more than 58 countries around the world to electronically register, book and pay, utilising easy and convenient electronic procedures.



Pilgrims would be able to choose service packages such as housing, catering, flights, guidance and transportation. They can also identify through the platform the countries that are covered in the first stage of the platform's launch.



The 'Nusuk Hajj' platform also offers a wide range of services and information for those wanting to perform Hajj this year, allowing them to perform the rituals of Hajj with ease and peace of mind.

The 'Nusuk Hajj' platform supports seven different languages to enable pilgrims in the countries included in the first phase of the launch to create a profile and enter all their particulars.



In the second phase, it will be possible to view and book service packages, upload documents required for validation, and make secure payment for services via Visa, Mastercard, bank transfer, or cash collection through service centres located in the pilgrims' countries (SADAD system).

These efforts come within the keen framework of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to raise the level of services provided to pilgrims as well as improve and enrich their experience during their journey of faith.



This would enable them to perform Hajj with peace of mind and ease, making use of the latest technologies, and in integration with the relevant government agencies.

The countries included in the "Nusuk Hajj" platform are: France, Germany, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Italy, Brazil, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Australia, Bulgaria, Argentina, Greece, Georgia, Switzerland, Cyprus, Denmark, Venezuela, Ukraine, Norway, Trinidad and Tobago, Finland, Colombia, Guyana, Suriname, Ireland, Romania, Croatia, New Zealand, Serbia, Portugal, Poland, Reunion, Hungary, Panama, Czechia, Luxembourg, Paraguay, Mexico, Chile, Malta, Haiti, Peru, Dominicans, Cuba, Guatemala, El Salvador, Uruguay, Jamaica, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Iceland, Ecuador, Bolivia and Greenland.