A truck driver and his passenger have died after a crash on the Hume Highway late Monday night.
NSW police said emergency services were called to the Hume Highway at Collector Road, Gunning, about 11.15pm following reports of a truck crash.
Officers were told a B-double truck travelling north had crashed down an embankment.
"The body of the driver - a man aged 33 - was located at the scene," they said in a statement.
"A short time later, police located a second body believed to be his passenger. They are yet to be formally identified."
Police established a crime scene and have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
They ask anyone who saw the crash, including motorists with dashcam vision, to contact Goulburn or Yass Police, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.