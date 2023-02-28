The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

More people moving from region-to-region with population pressures on popular regional centres

MS
By Michelle Slater
March 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New population shifts mean more planning is needed in regional centres. Picture Shutterstock

Population pressures in popular regional centres has been driving growth inland and further away from Sydney and Melbourne as a result of the flow-on effects of the COVID exodus from capital cities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Slater

Federal parliament reporter

Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.