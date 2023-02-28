The Canberra Times
Grassfire and bushfire burning in Majura

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated February 28 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 3:40pm
The grass fire in Majura is now under control. It's expected crews will remain on scene back burning the area for the next few days to strengthen containment lines.

