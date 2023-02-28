The grass fire in Majura is now under control. It's expected crews will remain on scene back burning the area for the next few days to strengthen containment lines.
A grass fire is burning in Majura, near the intersection of Majura Parkway and Majura Road, opposite Mount Majura nature reserve.
An ACT Emergency Services Agency spokesperson said the fire is small, measuring approximately 200x200m and there is no risk of it growing at this time.
ACT Fire & Rescue, ACT Rural Fire Service, and ACT Parks and Conservation Service are responding.
No properties are under threat at this time.
The spokesperson said people nearby may see and smell smoke, and the community should monitor conditions and avoid the area.
The cause of fire is not known yet, but will be investigated when the fire is put out.
In a life-threatening emergency, or if you see an unattended fire, call Triple Zero (000).
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She is now a general news reporter, covering everything from local stories to ACT and federal politics. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
