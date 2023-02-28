Disordered eating is affecting 22 per cent of children and teens, according to a review of 32 studies across 16 countries.
Kids with a higher body mass index (BMI) and older children were more likely to be affected by disordered eating, the study of 63,181 participants aged 6 to 18 years has found.
Girls were more likely to show signs of an unhealthy relationship to food and body image, the analysis spanning from 1999 to 2022 found.
Disordered eating can include behaviour associated with anorexia, bulimia and binge eating in the development of these or similar conditions, according to Australian eating disorder and body image issue support foundation, Butterfly.
"Putting young people on diets can be a real trigger for the development of disordered eating, and ultimately eating disorders," Monash University senior clinical psychologist associate professor Gemma Sharp told ACM.
"They may think that dieting will prevent obesity, but it may be encouraging disordered eating in children," she said.
Atypical anorexia is a major concern for kids and teens bearing the brunt of weight stigma, she said.
Associate Professor Sharp said atypical anorexia is used to describe people who lose a large amount of weight, or try through unhealthy behaviour, and are average or above average size.
"People are often praised for losing this weight through disordered eating, it's often championed rather than recognised as a disease," she said.
"There's so much blame and shame directed at people in larger bodies," she said.
The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM 5) places atypical anorexia in the miscellaneous category of "other specified feeding and eating disorders" (OSFED).
"We use the OSFED category when people don't quite meet the characteristics of other eating disorders," she said.
This "hardly recognised" condition has the same physiological impacts as anorexia nervosa but without the cultural recognition, associate professor Sharp said.
Food restriction affects mental and physical development in children, she said.
"I'm very much anti-diet for young people, they're meant to be increasing in size as they grow, developmentally speaking," associate professor Sharp said.
"A starved brain is one that can't learn at school, can't interact with others well, can't thrive in life," she said.
"Don't encourage dieting in young people, if you're concerned about their eating habits you should take them to a medical professional who has an understanding of weight related issues including eating disorders," associate professor Sharp said.
The Butterfly Foundation provide tools to help parents and teachers with kids showing signs of disordered eating, including a program to promote healthy attitudes and behaviour around eating and physical activity in children, Butterfly Body Bright.
"There's growing awareness around this topic which is great, it can only help to support children more," Butterfly Body Bright manager Dr Stephanie Damiano told ACM.
Some warning signs for parents to look out for are kids with a high level of body dissatisfaction who regularly speak negatively about their body or are preoccupied with their shape and size.
Another red flag for parents is kids becoming preoccupied with food; how, when or what they eat.
Children who are exercising more frequently, or get anxious when they can't work out, may also be at risk of disordered eating.
Dr Damiano said parents should act early by speaking to a trusted GP or dietitian, or by calling the Butterfly Foundation helpline.
"We know early intervention can alter someone's path," she said.
A major influence on kid's perception of weight and stigma is their parent's body image, Dr Damiano said.
"We know that when parents are saying negative things about their own bodies, children can take that on as a way to judge themselves," she said.
"We should encourage them to celebrate what their body can do," she said.
If you need someone to talk to, call:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.