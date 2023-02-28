The Canberra Times

One in five kids suffer from disordered eating

By Anna Houlahan
February 28 2023 - 3:44pm
A teenager looks at food on her fork. Picture by Andrea Piacquadio via Canva.com

Disordered eating is affecting 22 per cent of children and teens, according to a review of 32 studies across 16 countries.

