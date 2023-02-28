The Canberra Times

University students line up for free food at UNSW, protest against cost of living pressures

By William Huynh
February 28 2023 - 3:48pm
Hundreds of students line up for free food and groceries at UNSW's Kensington campus in Sydney's east, left, while other students marched to RBA offices in Martin Place to protest cost of living pressures, right. Picture by @DaveTaylorNews and @FaridYFarid (Twitter)

Students says they are being pushed to the brink with rising cost of living pressures as demand at university food banks spike.

