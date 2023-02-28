Students says they are being pushed to the brink with rising cost of living pressures as demand at university food banks spike.
Footage has emerged of groups of university students queuing for free groceries outside of a Foodhub centre at UNSW's Kensington campus in Sydney's east.
The line is seen stretching the width of the building and continuing down the corner street as students cite skyrocketing inflation and stagnating wages for their inability to afford basic, nutritious food such as fruit and vegetables.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The video emerges as other students marched to the Reserve Bank of Australia headquarters in Martin Place on February 17.
About 30 people rallied outside the offices in protest against bank profits, cost of living pressures and the RBA's monetary policy.
UNSW student advocate Cherish Kuehlmann, one of the rally attendees, was charged with unlawful entry onto enclosed land following the protests, as reported by the Guardian.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.