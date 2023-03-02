Terry Campese can at least take solace in the fact his political career lasted longer than Big Mal's.
"Just a little bit," the former Canberra Raiders five-eighth laughed.
It's been two weeks since Campese quit his NSW election bid and he's still filthy at the "pretty disgusting" way he was treated in the political arena.
Yes, he lasted longer than Mal Meninga's 28 seconds (the Raiders great uttered the words "I'm buggered" in his first interview, and walked out on his attempt to become elected to the Legislative Assembly.)
But the experience has certainly left a sour taste in Campese's mouth after copping heat for being "scantily clad" at a birthday party and then a story about him visiting a long-time friend who had been jailed on drug charges.
What those stories didn't tell you about were the Terry Campese Foundation's special forces challenge, a gruelling 30-hour physical and mental boot camp that raised $340,548 for the foundation's youth mentor program, Queanbeyan Sleepbus, Respite Care for QBN, and Cam's Cause.
"It's just crazy what people will try and do to bring you down. It's disappointing from people you've had relationships with over the years," Campese said.
"I know the whole story from where it started, and what they were trying to do. It's pretty disgusting to be honest that people want to do this to other humans. I know where it came from, I know everything that happened in the background. I don't hate many people, but I definitely lost respect for quite a few in this process.
"You're out there trying to do the right thing, meeting with community members. I was probably in the role for six weeks, maybe two months, and probably a quarter of that time was spent running around trying to put out fires the opposition were trying to do to you.
"You're trying to talk to the community, and instead you're out there trying to defend yourself. You would have seen some of what was written, and some of that was pathetic to be honest. Some of that shouldn't have been written because there is no truth to it.
"It's a different toughness. Footy is obviously physical, this is definitely a mental game."
Campese is the latest in a long line of Canberra athletes who have tried - with varying degrees of success - to make the transition into the political lion's den.
They don't all go pear-shaped though. David Pocock is making waves as an independent senator, Paul Osborne was elected as an ACT Legislative Assembly independent in 1995 and Glenn Lazarus spent a few years up on the hill.
Campese's tip for the next to dip their toe in? He reckons Jarrod Croker could make a go of it when he finishes his playing days at the Raiders.
So, about rugby league. Any chance Campese laces up the boots again this year?
The Queanbeyan Blues were keen to retain Campese as coach, but he gave up because he knew if he was coaching in round one, he'd be playing in round two.
"The day I gave up this campaigning, I got that many messages from all over the region seeing if I would put the boots on. They were coming from Eden all the way through to Canberra here," Campese said.
"I doubt I'll play. I pulled up sore from playing touch footy in Braidwood last night so I don't know if I will tackle someone again."
There were rumours swirling around the capital this week that the ACT Brumbies were on the verge of striking a private equity deal.
The club has been talking about selling a stake in the business for several years, and they were close to finalising something before a major boardroom shake up less than a decade ago.
Now they're back in the market, giving investors a chance to buy somewhere between a 19-49 per cent stake in Australia's premier Super Rugby franchise.
Word for Brumbies bosses Phil Thomson and Matt Nobbs is there are some interested parties who have touched base about doing some sort of deal, but anything official is a long way off despite speculation.
The key - they say - is finding the right partner. They want an investor who will be "part of the Brumbies family" for the long term.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The Brumbies had hoped locking in Safeguard Global as a front-of-jersey sponsor for the next three seasons would help generate investor confidence and it seems to be working.
The company's boss, Bjorn Reynolds - or "Guardian Chief" as he's referred to on the Sageguard Global website - is a massive rugby fan based in Texas.
He'll be in Canberra next week for his first Super Rugby experience when the Brumbies play the Queensland Reds in the first home game of the season on March 11.
Reynolds has already endeared himself to the Brumbies' inner sanctum, belting out the team song on a recorded video message that was played to sponsors, players and members at a season launch.
A few ACT Brumbies players lingered after training this week to shake hands with Wallabies coach Eddie Jones in an impromptu meet and greet.
Some were understandably a little nervous, such is Jones' reputation for brutal honesty and an insatiable work ethic. Some didn't even know he was in the stands at St Edmund's College alongside new Wallabies defensive coach Brett Hodgson.
But one keen St Eddies student certainly knew what he was doing when he confidently strode up to the coach and extended his hand after having already spoken to Jones earlier.
"Nice to meet you today, Eddie. I look forward to that phone call for the Wallabies," he said straight-faced. Jones chuckled. Maybe it's not so crazy. There was one kid Jones virtually plucked from St Eddies. Remember Matt Giteau?
Wondering which team ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr chose when the Canberra Raiders and GWS Giants went head to head with season launch events in the capital?
Our people on the ground say Barr didn't turn up to either event on Friday night, nor did he attend the ACT Brumbies' season launch a fortnight ago.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.