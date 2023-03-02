The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Locker Room

Terry Campese's political warning, Brumbies private equity bid and Eddie Jones' St Edmund's visit

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated March 2 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terry Campese's political career lasted a bit longer than fellow former Canberra Raider Mal Meninga.

Terry Campese can at least take solace in the fact his political career lasted longer than Big Mal's.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.