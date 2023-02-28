But this reflects more than just frustration at the political class's continued shenanigans as it attempts to administer the country while doling out jobs, contracts, funds and bail-outs to mates (although that in itself is startlingly concerning). The sheer incompetence, the exposed lack of care or accountability in the management of their responsibilities, calls into question whether the government can pretend to be owed the presumption that they apply "reasonable" consideration of the facts, "reasonable" interpretation of the legislation, and "reasonable" weight to the impact of their decisions when administering government programs such as Workforce Australia.