Population projections for the ACT are a cause for alarm because the government has failed to future proof the capital, Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee says.
Ms Lee said by dropping a light rail extension to Woden, a Canberra Liberals government would be able to prioritise investments across suburbs as needed.
"It is very concerning that southern suburbs of Canberra are projected to decline in size over the coming years, which follows decades of neglect by Labor and the Greens," Ms Lee said in a statement.
"These projections show that this government has no plan or desire to reinvigorate our suburbs or provide the desperately needed housing and basic services that Canberrans deserve."
Ms Lee said the ACT was already behind in efforts to deliver the extra 100,000 homes needed by a forecast date of 2050.
"The Canberra Liberals have continually advocated for genuine choice when it comes to housing, but we know this government is wedded to an infill agenda that is not meeting the needs of Canberrans," she said.
Population projects released by the ACT government last week show more than 500,000 people will live north of Lake Burley Griffin by 2060.
The ACT's population will grow to more than 784,000 people in June 2060, at an average growth rate of 1.4 per cent a year, the government believes.
Professor Richard Hu, an urban planner based at the University of Canberra's business school, last week said "magnet infrastructure" could be used to attract people to Canberra's south to ensure it grows more evenly with the north.
"People don't just choose a unit or a house; they choose a community and they choose a community that has a strong sense of community, including all the infrastructure and amenity for a better life," Professor Hu said.
Social infrastructure like schools, leisure centres and recreation spaces would help attract people to an area, he said.
Ms Lee said Labor and the Greens last year voted to block a feasibility study into housing in West Tuggeranong because they had no interest in revitalising Canberra's south.
"Ultimately all this government is offering to southern Canberra suburbs, is a tram that will not be delivered for decades, will be slower than a properly functioning bus network and will cost billions upon billions with the money to be taken from other key areas such as health, education and city services," she said.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
