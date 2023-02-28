The Canberra Times
Canberra's swelling population cause for concern: Opposition Lee Elizabeth Lee

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
March 1 2023 - 5:30am
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee in the Legislative Assembly in February. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Population projections for the ACT are a cause for alarm because the government has failed to future proof the capital, Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee says.

