Marching in the Mardi Gras: Anthony Albanese and the politics of presence

John Warhurst
By John Warhurst
March 2 2023 - 5:30am
Anthony Albanese at the Mardi Gras parade on Saturday. Picture Getty Images

To be or not to be present. That is the question political leaders must ask themselves. To be present at or absent from events can create opportunities but also pose dangers. It is a normal part of a representative role for ministers and MPs, carried out almost daily. They respond to invitations; they also create their own events. Natural disasters demand their attention and often their presence. Scott Morrison found that being absent on holidays in Hawaii during the bushfires was a calamitous error. He compounded that error by his now notorious remark: "I don't hold a hose, mate". It contributed to his downfall.

John Warhurst

John Warhurst

Canberra Times columnist

John Warhurst is an emeritus professor of political science at the Australian National University and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

