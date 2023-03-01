The greatest criticism came from former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce. His criticism, including heckling Albanese in Parliament, mixed various themes: wrong priorities, snubs to others, and he should be focusing on solving the nation's problems, as if discrimination was not one of them. He mentioned the tennis and Alice Springs as well other competing priorities. He told the ABC: "how do you think that makes the people of Tennant Creek, of Alice Springs, of Garbutt in Townsville, who are dealing with the law-and-order issues, how do you reckon it is going to make them feel when they only get four hours of his time".