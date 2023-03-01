To be or not to be present. That is the question political leaders must ask themselves. To be present at or absent from events can create opportunities but also pose dangers. It is a normal part of a representative role for ministers and MPs, carried out almost daily. They respond to invitations; they also create their own events. Natural disasters demand their attention and often their presence. Scott Morrison found that being absent on holidays in Hawaii during the bushfires was a calamitous error. He compounded that error by his now notorious remark: "I don't hold a hose, mate". It contributed to his downfall.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has suffered continuous controversy over his presence or absence since his election. None of it has done him any harm, much of it has rebounded on the critics, but it has been an issue.
The opposition has criticised his frequent post-election overseas travel for disregarding his responsibilities to the Australian community. When he has taken a break from his duties, the opposition refrain has been that the prime ministership is not a part-time job.
When Albanese made several high-profile visits to the Australian Open tennis event in January, as a guest of honour, his critics complained that he had overdone his attendance.
When he made a short FIFO visit to Alice Springs during the troubles there, he was criticised for not coming often enough or for long enough.
When he visited New South Wales flood victims in Eugowra with the Premier Dominic Perrottet shortly after returning from overseas duties, a local complained that he had taken his time!
That is all part of the equation. People expect and sometimes demand the presence of their leaders, even if there is nothing practical for them to do. Just "be there". What could go wrong with that?
The dangers are that attending one event can be taken as a snub by others. Furthermore, there can be so-called "guilt by association" in the eyes of some critics and political enemies.
Albanese would have considered all these potential complications when he decided to march in the Mardi Gras parade on Oxford street as part of World Pride Day. He was the first sitting prime minister to march, although Malcolm Turnbull had attended while PM. Albanese had shown his support by attending many times previously, but not marched.
The Mardi Gras celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community. This was the 45th march since the first in 1978. Albanese would have known that an event which was once highly controversial, condemned by Reverend Fred Nile among many others, was now an Australian icon. The 2017 marriage equality vote cemented the place of the LGBTQIA+ community in Australian society.
Nevertheless, there would be critics. Albanese marched with NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns and federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek. There was a political party divide, because neither Perrottet nor Peter Dutton, the federal opposition leader, marched.
The greatest criticism came from former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce. His criticism, including heckling Albanese in Parliament, mixed various themes: wrong priorities, snubs to others, and he should be focusing on solving the nation's problems, as if discrimination was not one of them. He mentioned the tennis and Alice Springs as well other competing priorities. He told the ABC: "how do you think that makes the people of Tennant Creek, of Alice Springs, of Garbutt in Townsville, who are dealing with the law-and-order issues, how do you reckon it is going to make them feel when they only get four hours of his time".
It would be too easy to conclude that Joyce was gracelessly reinforcing his own damaged image among younger voters. Or that Albanese and Joyce were merely speaking to their own different urban and rural constituencies. That would be missing the political point.
The LGBTQIA+ community is nation-wide. More importantly, Joyce certainly did not improve the image of the Coalition in urban Sydney, including in the teal seats, several of whose independent MPs were also among those marching.
There are other issues in the politics of presence and absence. It is physically impossible to be everywhere, but political leaders make choices.
Trying to be everywhere can interfere with efficient governing. It can also exhaust leaders as happened to state leaders with their daily reports on the COVID situation. They had become essentially symbolic because health ministers could convey the information needed, so stopping them allowed the leaders to focus on their other governing responsibilities.
Declining an invitation can also make a political point. South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas announced this week that he would not attend any sessions of Adelaide Writers Week. This was in protest at the presence at the festival of two Palestinian writers who were anti-Israel and allegedly anti-Semitic.
The broader point is that political leaders must be careful who they associate with. If they do not the association will come back to haunt them in the form of photographs with allegedly "dodgy" business figures, trade unionists and lobbyists for foreign governments.
When political leaders honour an event with their presence, they are often just doing their job. Like Albanese they can also make a political statement, build up a relationship with a valued constituency, and send a signal to the wider community.
Most of the criticism is just the sort of political chatter which diminishes our democracy.
John Warhurst is an emeritus professor of political science at the Australian National University and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.
