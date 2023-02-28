Police have allegedly found up to 500,000 child abuse material files on a Canberra man's devices after an investigation that spanned several months.
Officers raided the 65-year-old Amaroo resident's home on Tuesday, when he was arrested and charged with possessing child abuse material.
In October 2022, the ACT joint anti-child exploitation team began investigating a series of internet protocol addresses associated with the downloading of child abuse material.
The police probe led investigators to the Amaroo man's home, where officers claim to have found DVDs, USBs, computers and external hard drives containing child abuse material.
"Some of these items were hidden throughout the residence," ACT Policing said in a statement.
Police indicated several seized items were yet to be fully examined.
The man is due to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday, when police said bail would be opposed.
He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in jail if convicted of the charge.
Anyone with information regarding the accessing or creation of child abuse material is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.
More to come.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
