The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Policing officers allegedly find up to 500,000 child abuse files at Amaroo home

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated March 1 2023 - 10:14am, first published 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Material seized by investigators from the Amaroo home. Picture ACT Policing

Police have allegedly found up to 500,000 child abuse material files on a Canberra man's devices after an investigation that spanned several months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.