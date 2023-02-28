The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Join Eggpicnic up in lights at Enlighten in special art workshops at dusk at Parliament House

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated March 1 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 10:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the Eggpicnic images that will be illuminated on to the face of Parliament House for Enlighten. Picture supplied

If you love Eggpicnic, its designs are about to get a very high-profile canvas - the front of Parliament House during the Enlighten festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.