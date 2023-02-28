If you love Eggpicnic, its designs are about to get a very high-profile canvas - the front of Parliament House during the Enlighten festival.
For Enlighten this year, Camila De Gregorio and Christopher Macaluso, the award-winning Canberra designers behind Eggpicnic, have created a series of colourful animated scenes featuring birds and trees found in the Parliamentary landscape and gardens.
Their designs will be on the facade of Parliament House each night from Friday until March 13.
And in a special event, the Eggpicnic designers are also hosting art workshops this Friday, March 3 and next Friday, March 10, at dusk in front of Parliament House.
Camilla and Chris will guide participants to create their own artwork based around the birds, insects and trees found in the Parliament House gardens. This workshop is designed for everyone - all you need to bring is your sense of fun and creativity.
At the end of the session you can take home your self-created artwork.
There is a cost and bookings essential here.
