Xero wants to stop late payments to Australian small businesses

Xero's 'Pay it, don't delay it' campaign has seen them chop some of Australia's iconic 'big things' in half, like Thornton's Big Ugg Boots, to represent what it means to operate with only 50 percent. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Xero

Ninety seven per cent of all businesses in Australia are classed as 'small', meaning they have 20 employees or less. Right now the people who own and run them are feeling the pinch.



The current cost of living means Australians have less to spend, and an ongoing trend of late payments to small businesses adds to the pressure.

It's an issue of extraordinary proportions, with data from online accounting platform Xero showing almost half of all invoices owed to small businesses in 2021 were paid late, hampering cash flow and the livelihoods of Australian families who rely on their businesses to simply put food on the table.

Ten percent of those late payments were more than a month overdue, with huge ramifications trickling into every facet of small businesses, and inflicting financial stress on owners and employees.

Xero has chopped some of Australia's iconic big things in half - like the Big Mango in Bowen and one of the Big Ugg Boots in Thornton - to show Australians what it's like to get half of what you expect and to launch the 'Pay it, don't delay it' campaign.

The competition is rewarding consumers who pay on time, while helping to keep small businesses waiting on payments afloat in times of restricted cash flow.

Small business owners waiting on an invoice to be paid, or people who pay their invoices on time have the chance to win up to $2,000 from a total prize pool of $150,000.



All they need to do is upload their invoice and proof of payment to https://www.xero.com/au/campaign/pay-it-dont-delay-it/ to go in the draw to win.

Xero has chopped some of Australia's iconic big things in half - like the Big Mango in Bowen, to show people what it's like to only get half of what was expected. Picture supplied

Late payments have a far-reaching effect, and can hamper the ability of small business owners to pay their own bills, invest in their business, and grow.

The good news is that all Australians can help by paying their invoices on time, and by supporting small, local businesses whenever they get the opportunity.

Will Buckley, Country Manager of Xero Australia, is advocating for small businesses, and asking Australians to think about people affected behind the scenes.

"We really urge Aussies to pay their invoices to small businesses as soon as they can," said Mr Buckley.



"So many of our local small businesses are run by families whose livelihood relies on these timely payments to cover bills, buy school uniforms and get food on the table.

"Any delay in cash flow can have a massive impact on the next few months, weeks, or even days of a small business owner and negatively affect the health of their business.

"For any small businesses experiencing a cash flow crunch, I encourage you to reach out to an advisor to guide you through any pressure points and ways to get cash flow moving again."

Buy from the Bush founder, Grace Brennan, explains that the effects on regional businesses and townships can be even more pronounced than their city counterparts.

"In my role I have a birds eye view of lots of small businesses based in the bush. What decreased cash flow and late bills does to small business owners is it really restricts their capacity to invest in their business, invest in growth, and hire staff," said Ms Brennan.

"We believe that those businesses can help to crisis proof rural Australia.



"If we have a really resilient and robust small business community, then in economic downturns caused by natural disasters like drought and flood, these small businesses are there, and with online tools they can keep trading, and keep these small communities alive."

With the highest rate of inflation in 30 years, increased payroll costs due to tight labour market conditions and supply chain disruptions from COVID19, it's a tough time to be running a business. Paying our invoices on time seems like the least we can do.