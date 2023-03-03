Get to the root of problem trees by planning your garden

For trees to grow successfully their roots must be adequately oxygenated within the surrounding soil.
Plant root systems growing in the confines of near impervious paving materials and other hardscape structures will, in many cases, be compromised.
The subsequent compaction of soil in the immediate root zone will result in inadequate oxygen supply.
This can lead to surface rooting under paths, driveways and pavers, where aeration and soil moisture availability are higher.
Compaction of soil within the root zone can also force plants to develop large scaffold surface roots close to the soil surface.
These can cause structural damage to hard landscape surfaces through heaving and cracking as roots grow and expand.
For trees to survive and grow, roots must be able to grow where they get sufficient aeration, moisture, and nutrients and away from elements such as house slabs, concrete paths and pavers etc.
You might also like to read about:
Damage caused by tree roots is well documented.
Scaffold root damage is commonly associated with vigorous, large species. This mainly occurs in the immediate vicinity of the trunk.
The most realistic means of minimising root damage to hardscape components is to select tree species suitable to the planting site and available space for adequate root development.
As a rule, trees should not be planted within a distance from a building that equates to their mature height.
There are always exceptions to this rule, but avoid trees such as eucalypts, liquidambar, willows, poplars, evergreen alder, and evergreen figs - all of which have invasive root systems.
Apart from the potential structural root damage these plants may cause, they can also work their way into plumbing, clogging sewage lines, drains etc. Pipes can become completely blocked by tree roots - a costly situation to remedy.
Despite the potential for tree roots to become problematic, the value of trees in our gardens cannot be understated.
Careful planning and selection are all it takes to enjoy the benefit of trees in our urban environments.
After all, trees are literally rooted to the spot and require all the protection they can get.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.