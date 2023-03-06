The Canberra Times

How a dollar coin led to Corowa Distilling Co's fine whisky with royal connections

By Alexandra Bernard
March 7 2023 - 5:30am
Dean Druce, founder of Corowa Distilling Co, says "we wanted to do more than just grow grain and send it off to the silos." Picture supplied

A single dollar does not sound like it would get you very far, but for Dean Druce that one coin has turned into a successful distillery with royal connections.

