It's that time of year again - the month when Canberra comes alive. And one of the key events that makes the capital the place to be in March is the Balloon Spectacular.
While there are plenty of amazing ways to see the balloons in action, a personal favourite is to watch them take flight with a mimosa in hand. To celebrate this year's Balloon Spectacular, QT is once again hosting its annual Up, Up and Away breakfast.
On March 12 and 18, head up to level 15 to the QT Lounge for its breakfast spread, and an unrivalled view of the balloons.
All the Capitol Bar & Grill favourites are on offer, including executive chef Michael Box's famous scrambled free-range eggs with chives and caviar bumps, fresh avocado with furikake on grilled miche, and fresh waffle bites served with vanilla ricotta and salted miso caramel.
The event includes a glass of Mumm Brut Champagne, a mimosa or a bloody mary on arrival, as well as unlimited tea and coffee.
Bookings are $70 per person. To book go to qthotels.com.
Enjoy this year's Enlighten Festival with a side of Underground Spirits.
Until March 13, Des Lumières by Underground Spirits has found a home at the Festival Hub - a first for the Canberra distiller. They've partnered with the tonic brand, Fever-Tree, for the event.
"We're positioned overlooking Enlighten's city illumination from our deck, just the perfect place to stop during a wander through Enlighten which is set to be just exquisite this year," Underground Spirit chief executive Claudia Roughley says.
"Des Lumières translates to 'The Lights' and will offer a lavish Underground Spirits bar experience under warm glowing fairy lights - the perfect spot to sit and sip our specially curated Enlighten cocktails, a gin and tonic or a mocktail for those looking for a lighter option."
The bar will also serve other local beverage offerings including beer from BentSpoke Brewing Co., and wine from several Canberra Region winemakers.
"There is absolutely no need to book tickets, just turn up during Enlighten and your warm welcome and luscious cocktails, gin and tonics, beer and wine await," Roughley says.
For more information on Des Lumières by Underground Spirits go to undergroundspirits.com.au.
Canberra wine experience brand Winderlust has dropped a new podcast series just in time for International Women's Day.
Packed full of interviews with impressive women working in the wine industry and the broader hospitality and tourism industries, Winderlust's Women in Wine series features Canberrans who have founded or are working for small local businesses.
Each episode focuses on one occupation. Some of these include being a winemaker, a cellar door manager, a tour guide and a restaurant manager.
"I loved making this series so much and having the opportunity to meet such a range of amazing women," host Jeanene Kennedy says.
"It was quite an eye-opener speaking with the guests employing staff. The key quality they are searching for is an enthusiasm to learn. It was emphasised a few times that skills can be learned but you can't teach enthusiasm.
"We also talked about the best parts of each job, but also the difficult and challenging parts. These are so different depending on the industry but also how that can be amplified when it's your own business."
The seven-part series will drop daily from International Women's Day on Wednesday on all major podcast platforms.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.