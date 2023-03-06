The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

A week in Canberra's food scene: A breakfast among the balloons at QT and women in wine feature in Winderlust podcast

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
March 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enjoy a breakfast at QT with the best view in town - that of the Balloon Spectacular. Picture supplied

It's that time of year again - the month when Canberra comes alive. And one of the key events that makes the capital the place to be in March is the Balloon Spectacular.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.