In a big blow to the Canberra Raiders, Josh Papali'i looks set to miss at least the opening two rounds.
But even without their enforcer the Green Machine are still planning to beat the heat in a North Queensland ambush.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart revealed not only will Papali'i miss their season opener against the Cowboys in Townsville on Saturday, but he'll probably miss their round-two clash against the Redcliffe Dolphins as well.
Stuart was unsure when his State of Origin star would be available as he continued to battle a calf injury.
It's opened the door for ex-Newcastle front-rower Pasami Saulo to make his starting debut for the Raiders alongside top prop Joe Tapine.
Papali'i's absence was Canberra's second big injury blow following fullback Xavier Savage's broken jaw - and the season hasn't even started yet.
"He's not, he's not close. I don't know. I don't see it as being round two," Stuart said.
"I'm more concerned with the players that are going away and doing a job now.
"We're going to go into camp [on the Sunshine Coast] after this first game and not come home."
It's going to be about 30 degrees in Townsville on Saturday - and not much cooler come the 5.30pm kick-off - with the possibility of showers.
Stuart said the Cowboys had already written off the Green Machine's chances of competing in the heat and humidity.
The Raiders will also be missing their front-row enforcer Papali'i and a key part of their spine in fullback Savage.
But Stuart's pushed his players to relish the challenge of taking on what he believed to be a top-four team.
The Raiders were looking to turn around last year's slow start to the season when they were also hit with injuries to key players.
"It's a mindset. You've just got to handle the conditions. You've got to complete with the football," Stuart said.
"The Cowboys will be playing on that. They won't believe we'll be able to compete. They won't believe that we'll be able to handle the humidity. So time will tell.
"It's a challenge you have to relish. It's going to be very hard. We're playing against a team that will probably be top-four again this year.
"It's a massive challenge and I'm glad it's game one because we'll see where we're at."
Saulo will make his Raiders debut, having played 27 NRL games for the Knights.
Stuart was impressed with the 24-year-old's pre-season form, as well as the way he's committed himself to Canberra.
Saulo moved his young family to the capital as he looked to establish himself as an NRL prop.
Stuart said both Saulo and Ata Mariota, who will play his second NRL game, were in a similar situation.
"You would've seen his trial matches. He's got a big strong carry. He's got experience in first grade. He's really trained hard and deserves his position," he said.
"I'm happy for Pasami because he's jumped out of his comfort zone in leaving Newcastle to come down to Canberra with Kate and his family.
"I'm happy for him in the fact he gets a start early in the season. It's a little bit like Ata Mariota.
"He's had a little bit of first grade - I think he played 10 to 15 minutes in his first game.
"It's a good opportunity for both those boys to lay a little bit of a platform at the start of the season to say I'm going to be an NRL player at this club."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
