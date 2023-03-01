The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Raiders prop Josh Papali'i to miss Redcliffe Dolphins game as well

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated March 1 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders prop Josh Papali'i will miss round one and is in doubt for round two. Picture by Keegan Carroll

In a big blow to the Canberra Raiders, Josh Papali'i looks set to miss at least the opening two rounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.