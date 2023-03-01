Corey Harawira-Naera has the chance to finally lock down a starting role with the Canberra Raiders.
The 27-year-old was named at lock for their round-one encounter with the North Queensland Cowboys at Townsville on Saturday.
It will be just the 28th time he's started for the Green Machine since making the shift from the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2020.
Harawira-Naera's versatility has seen him start on the bench 20 times in his 47 games for the Raiders, with another four starts at lock.
The departure of Adam Elliott (Newcastle) has opened up that No.13 jersey, with Harawira-Naera's skill set making him the perfect option to fill the middle role - he's able to play both on the edge and through the middle, while also having the ability to shift the ball as well.
Canberra coach Ricky Stuart said the New Zealand international had the chance to make the job his.
"He's played a little bit of back row, played 13, he's played centre. He brings experience and it's time for Corey to stand up and show us he's a starting player," he said.
"He's in the 13 and he gives himself a good opportunity now to say, 'I want to keep this position'."
Sebastian Kris has been working on his communication the past two weeks - since Canberra fullback Xavier Savage broke his jaw in the opening trial.
He's been named at fullback for the Cowboys clash.
Stuart said his speed was a key factor in throwing the No.1 jersey Kris's way, while stating they had veteran Jordan Rapana as a back-up as well.
Kris has played a majority of his NRL football at either wing or centre, plus he's made one start in the second row.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
But he has started one game at fullback - for the Raiders reserves in the NSW Cup last year.
"He's a football player. He's a good kid. He's very fast and he's had the right pathway all through his junior career. He's exciting," Stuart said of Kris.
"Yeah [he's been working on his talk]. That's why Rapa's good at the back as well - he's got good communication.
"Sebby's a young player, but he's experienced. We've got Rapa to fall back on as well."
