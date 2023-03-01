Faster population growth on Canberra's north side will force some minor tweaks to the ACT's electoral boundaries before the 2024 election, political parties in the Legislative Assembly believe.
ACT Labor has recommended to the committee considering boundary changes that all of Kambah be included in the southern division of Brindabella, with no other changes to the electoral boundary map.
"It appears that for 2024, the growth in the Murrumbidgee electorate and the lack of future growth in Brindabella will necessitate the inclusion of more suburbs into Brindabella," ACT Labor secretary Ash van Dijk's submission said.
Mr van Dijk noted including Kambah in Brindabella would bring the electorate above the quota, but argued it would provide a buffer to slower growth in Brindabella in future years.
The ACT Greens said it would be "entirely appropriate" to shift the whole of Kambah to Brindabella.
The Kambah West polling booth returned a 40.4 per cent vote share for Labor at the 2020 election, a 15.8 per cent share for the Greens and a 31.6 per cent share for the Liberals.
The Kambah South booth a 44.8 per cent vote share for Labor, 15.6 per cent for the Greens and 27.4 per cent for the Liberals.
Political campaigners prefer to avoid split suburbs, which make it harder to target suburb-wide campaign messaging.
The Greens also recommended extending Murrumbidgee to the east into Kurrajong, by adding the suburbs of Forrest and Red Hill to Murrumbidgee.
"Another possible extension is that Murrumbidgee take most of Parkes and Barton, making the lake and Telopea Park the boundary with Kurrajong," the party's submission said.
The Greens said no changes to Yerrabi or Ginninderra were required, but offered suggestions for future adjustments.
"Given the recent report predicting strong growth in North Canberra, any adjustments between the three northern electorates should happen at their intersection for future flexibility," the Greens said.
"For close current balance: Kurrajong could take in the eastern half of Bruce from Ginninderra. Putting the divide along Haydon Drive would recognise [the University of Canberra] fields as a natural boundary. The East Bruce community has much more in common with Kaleen, anticipating the future movement of the Yerrabi boundaries would join them."
The Canberra Liberals said no changes were needed to the electoral boundaries, but offered suggestions for "minimalist changes".
Those changes included moving Beard, Hume, the Jerrabomberra district and Symonston from the electorate of Kurrajong to Brindabella.
The Canberra Liberals took 38.4 per cent of the primary vote in Brindabella at the 2020 election, the party's strongest result in each of the five electorates.
Changes to the electoral boundaries are being considered by the redistribution committee, which considers the map before each territory election. The next election is due in October 2024.
The committee must ensure the number of voters in an electorate just after the distribution is within a range of no more than 110 per cent and no less than 90 per cent of the quota.
The committee must also endeavour to ensure the number of voters in each electorate is between 105 per cent and 95 per cent of the expected quota at the time of the next election.
Boundary decisions must also be made with regard to communities of interest, means of communication and travel within an electorate, the electorates' physical features and existing electorate boundaries.
Electoral Commissioner Damian Cantwell leads the redistribution committee, alongside ACT Chief Planner Ben Ponton, Surveyor-General Greg Ledwidge and the Australian Bureau of Statistics' director of demography, Beidar Cho.
The committee received 19 submissions, and will publish a proposed redistribution open to public comment before finalising the boundaries.
Sustainable Australia was the only other political party to make a submission, recommending the ACT have just two electorates and expanding public funding for campaigns to all candidates regardless of vote share.
The party received 1.7 per cent of the first-preference vote across the territory at the last election, below the 4 per cent threshold required to receive public funding.
None of the party's members have ever been elected to the Assembly.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
