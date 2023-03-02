This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
It's said you should choose your battles wisely.
The ink had barely dried on the government's plan to reduce tax concessions on superannuation balances over $3 million when the opposition took to the battlements, spoiling for a fight.
Broken election promise, lamented shadow treasurer Angus Taylor. They're coming for your money!
We'll repeal it, said Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, adding the move to claw back some lost revenue from super tax breaks was just one of a number of items on Labor's hit list, otherwise known as the Tax Expenditures and Insights Statement.
The family home is at risk if capital gains tax is changed! Negative gearing too! Be scared, people, very scared!
Trouble is, the well of sympathy for those lucky enough to enjoy these enormous super balances has long run dry. It emptied after 2019, when the "Morrison miracle" ushered in four years of unpopular government on the back of a scare campaign about Bill Shorten and Labor coming for retirees' franking credits.
Remember them? To this day, I still don't fully understand what they were, nor I suspect do many voters. I heard a story yesterday about a Coalition MP whose office was contacted a few times after the 2019 miracle by oldies wondering why these "franking credits" they voted for hadn't turned up in their age pension payments. Bless.
Despite a fumble by Treasurer Jim Chalmers yesterday when he appeared to equivocate, it was abundantly clear by day's end - full stop, exclamation mark clear, said the PM - that there was no intention of moving on capital tax concessions on the family home.
Of course, it would be totally naive to take any politician's word on face value. No GST. No carbon tax from a government I lead. No cuts to health or the ABC. No changes to superannuation. We've heard these undertakings before only to see them trashed in the face of political expediency or changed circumstance.
But there's something discordant about the opposition's battle cry on this super tinkering - and let's face it, it is only tinkering. When so many ordinary Australians are struggling with the cost of living, with soaring rents and eye-watering mortgages, the plight of 80,000 millionaires whose super earnings will be taxed a little higher isn't likely to gain traction. If anything, trying to drum up support for them will only paint the opposition into the very narrow corner of wealth and privilege.
It would be naive, too, not to suspect this was the government's intent all along: to claw back some tax revenue and make the opposition look out of touch with ordinary voters, the battlers they claim to represent. To kill two birds with one stone.
It will be a hard slog for the opposition to mine political capital from this.
The broken promise narrative would bear some fruit if the super change affected more people and if it wasn't scheduled for after the next election.
As for championing poor long suffering millionaires paying a bit more tax, that's no hill to die on. Especially not now.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Has the opposition painted itself into a corner in the super debate? Should the government look at capital gains on the family home or is that a bridge too far? Has trust in government taken a hit? Is there much sympathy for struggling millionaires? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King has reaffirmed her focus on building high-speed rail between Sydney and Newcastle first, saying she believes a new business case would back the route. Ms King acknowledged enthusiasm for a link between Canberra and Sydney or Sydney and Melbourne, but her comments will dampen hope of fast improvements to the train line into the capital.
- The economy is slowing as rising interest rates and inflation weigh on households and businesses, adding to hopes that the peak of inflation has passed and the end of rate hikes may be in sight. Gross domestic product increased 0.5 per cent in the December quarter, the smallest quarterly gain in more than a year, dragging the annual growth rate down to 2.7 per cent from 5.9 per cent the previous quarter.
- Cough syrups, lozenges, and cold and flu medicine containing a cough suppressant known as pholcodine are being recalled from pharmacies, the Therapeutic Goods Administration said. The Australian registration of these substances will also be cancelled. Pholcodine has been used in adults and children to treat dry cough and is most commonly used in cough syrups and lozenge products.
THEY SAID IT: "The avoidance of taxes is the only intellectual pursuit that still carries any reward." - John Maynard Keynes
YOU SAID IT: We've known about the dangers of engineered stone for some time but only now is a ban being contemplated. Other dangers also lurk in and around the home.
Ian says: "I have recently renovated my kitchen, which was original from the 1960s, being a Canberra ex-government cottage. You could see my kitchen in the National Museum, with the same cupboards and formica benchtops. And yes, I now have nice new shiny engineered stone benchtops. I do love them. Nice and smooth, easy to clean. The lighter colour (light grey) does show up the crumbs and spills though. Like you, lots of endless wiping. I was aware of the silicosis issue but thought it was due to slack employers not requiring staff to use proper safety precautions, which I assumed could be fixed with proper regulations and auditing. Apparently these are not enough. So fair enough, maybe it's time to say goodbye to these kinds of benchtops."
Arthur's not sure about a ban: "We cannot ban everything that might be dangerous, otherwise motor cars would be banned. There is growing evidence that silica dust generated during manufacturing of engineered stone bench tops is hazardous if ingested but banning them may not be the best approach. Proper scientific evidence is needed. Rulings by courts are not scientific evidence and should not be regarded as such. The court ruling on glyphosate is an outstanding example. A court in US ruled that glyphosate caused lymphoma despite scientific and medical evidence to the contrary. Because use of glyphosate is so widespread if the court ruling was correct there would be a major epidemic of lymphoma. There is no such epidemic. Bans on products and chemicals should be based on scientific evidence and not on the opinion of nonscientific bodies including courts of law."
Diane says: "We as individuals can also refuse to accept it and choose something else. Other than the government we all have a responsibility to change things. We need to look at other countries and follow what they do."
Cindy says we've known about the dangers of engineered stone for some time: "Spoke to my carpenter son about silicosis after seeing all the media reports. He said that when he was a first year apprentice at TAFE in 2016, they covered the risks of manufactured stone. The dangers and risks of exposure were highlighted in detail and spoken of as the 'next asbestos'. They learned the importance for safety whilst using manufactured stone and other building products. Something he has front of mind daily especially with cladding for housing which also pose similar risks. I thoroughly enjoy the daily read first up before the newspaper. Thank you for the informative daily email."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.