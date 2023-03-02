Arthur's not sure about a ban: "We cannot ban everything that might be dangerous, otherwise motor cars would be banned. There is growing evidence that silica dust generated during manufacturing of engineered stone bench tops is hazardous if ingested but banning them may not be the best approach. Proper scientific evidence is needed. Rulings by courts are not scientific evidence and should not be regarded as such. The court ruling on glyphosate is an outstanding example. A court in US ruled that glyphosate caused lymphoma despite scientific and medical evidence to the contrary. Because use of glyphosate is so widespread if the court ruling was correct there would be a major epidemic of lymphoma. There is no such epidemic. Bans on products and chemicals should be based on scientific evidence and not on the opinion of nonscientific bodies including courts of law."