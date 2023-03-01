The Canberra Times
Why not nationalise super and create a sovereign wealth fund?

By Letters to the Editor
March 2 2023 - 5:30am
The government could address the trillion dollar deficit by nationalising the super of working Australians. Picture by Jamila Toderas

Super fund members pay tens of billions of dollars annually in management fees. A Commonwealth-run and guaranteed super fund charging half the current rates would attract millions of members.

