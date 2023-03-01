Why not nationalise super and create a sovereign wealth fund?

Super fund members pay tens of billions of dollars annually in management fees. A Commonwealth-run and guaranteed super fund charging half the current rates would attract millions of members.
Even more attractive and reassuring would be a guaranteed after-tax return on accumulation and pension accounts of "CPI plus 3 per cent " each and every year, regardless of share-market vagaries.
No super fund is in a position to guarantee this. But the Commonwealth can. Over the past 30 years, Australian median growth super funds have averaged a return of just over "CPI plus 5 per cent". That 2 per cent gap between the long-term average and an attractive guaranteed return represents an average annual revenue source for the Commonwealth of $65 billion on total Australian super assets of over $3.3 trillion.
It could be done by nationalising the super industry and consolidating hundreds of industry and retail funds and thousands of self managed super funds into a simple but diverse and overwhelmingly indexed based sovereign wealth fund.
The Commonwealth would not only guarantee the income and peace-of-mind of current and future retirees it would also levy a relatively painless fee-for-service (just don't call it a tax) of about $80 billion per year on their assets.
By way of comparison the combined cost of NDIS and Medicare is $67 billion this year.
When opposing (very timid and minimal) superannuation reforms, or arguing to allow it to be raided prematurely by the poor, the Coalition describes it as "your money", to do with as you like. Hands off, Labor.
Given that the government contributes significantly to super nest eggs' value through generous tax concessions it is not simply the contributor's money.
It is a national investment partnership by both the contributor and the government. We all contribute through tax foregone (and the services and infrastructure which that tax could fund).
I'd love to see someone with more than $3 million dollars stashed away and a Coalition member front the rest of us to explain the extent to which that tax revenue foregone is "theirs" rather than "ours".
Crispin Hull says that superannuation tax concessions "will soon cost the budget more than $50 billion a year" ("The quicker Labor legislates the details on superannuation the better", canberratimes.com.au, February 28).
That is only part of the story.
Treasury says that "revenue foregone estimates are not estimates of the revenue increase if a tax benchmark variation were to be removed" and urges caution when comparing the two.
The revenue increase would be much smaller than $50 billion.
It's pretty rich for Crispin Hull ("The quicker Labor legislates the details on superannuation the better", February 28) to call out the Coalition as hypocrites and of perpetuating class warfare on tax reform.
When the Coalition went to the 1998 election with a plan to introduce a low GST the ALP saw an opportunity to hamstring their own country and enrich themselves by pretending to object to it.
Now the ALP, having done everything possible to thwart the GST at the time, is now happy to spend the spoils.
That's hypocrisy writ large for you, Crispin.
The GST has no favourites, is super efficient, catches the wealthy, the Mafia, the cash tax dodgers, the welfare and NDIS fraudsters alike.
Everybody has to pay at least some tax.
If you envy rich people the way Crispin apparently does the way to target them would be to increase the GST.
One of the world's richest countries, Ireland, got there in one generation by cutting company tax to 12 per cent and having a 23 per cent GST.
Congratulations to the Albanese government for announcing changes to superannuation taxation. But shame on both them and the opposition for proceeding with a massive increase in immigration while keeping mum on the issue at recent elections.
Polling shows a majority of Australians want a halt to mass immigration. Neither the government or the opposition have a mandate for high levels of immigration.
We seem to have created a system where social welfare services, rather than being generous assistance by a wealthy society to people who need and deserve them, are being seen as wasted on "undeserving scum" wanting to rip off the tax payers.
I am on an aged-care package which, up to now, has been very good. But all of a sudden petty restrictions have begun to appear.
While trivial in themselves these have significant effects on my quality of life.
I can no longer get a hairdresser to call. I need to be able to do this as I am in a wheelchair and can't drive.
For me visiting a hairdresser is a complex operation.
The gardener can still cut the lawn but he can't plant plants. I can't plant plants because if I kneel I can't get up again.
Can I suggest that the people imposing these restrictions have equivalent burdens placed on them.
Maybe they should account for their work time and only be paid for the time spent helping clients; not the time spent hounding them.
Like Terry Hodge ("Language Battle Lost", Letters, February 17) I am dismayed at the rapid Americanisation of our language.
I was in an online meeting the other day when the organiser announced that he had a "hard stop" at 3pm.
Apparently he meant that the meeting could not go beyond 3pm because he had something else to do.
So it's not just Americanisation of the language. It's the creation of meaningless jargon and acronyms, the meaning of which is known only to the user.
It's not communication. It's drivel.
As a regular user of the shared bike/walking path around Lake Burley Griffin I was unpleasantly surprised to find a section of the path between Scrivener Dam and the Rock Garden at Barrenjoey Drive closed for repairs.
Path users were told to use the adjacent section of Lady Denman Drive. This is a narrow winding two lane road. It is heavily used by cars and trucks during peak commuting times.
There was no signage, safety personnel or temporary speed restrictions that would have alerted motorists to look out for cyclists and pedestrians forced to use the road.
There was also no prior warning of the temporary closure.
Professor Megan Davis, co-chair of the Uluru Dialogue said the Voice referendum "... was simply a vote on the principle of having an Indigenous Voice to Parliament ... it would be up to the Parliament on how the body would operate .. we don't want the model to be stuck in time. ... the model of 2023 might not be the model of 2052".
There is ample evidence this model works. The Constitutional Referenda of 1898/1900 endorsed a Constitution that gave the Commonwealth broad-brush powers, leaving successive parliaments to sort out the detail.
One example of a contentious policy was "... trade and commerce with other countries". No mention was made if import tariffs should be high or low.
Let us decide what powers the Parliament should have in respect of the Voice and let our elected representatives get on with the job of deciding the detail.
When I read "Trips to Sydney in 1.5 hours under experts' high-speed rail pitch" (canberratimes.com.au, February 25) my first reaction was "pigs might fly" - with no disrespect to the authors of the proposal.
In 2017 I organised a town hall meeting at the ANU with management representatives from Talgo to promote a faster train service between Canberra and Sydney.
Talgo offered to upgrade the Sydney-Canberra rail link and provide two high-speed tilt train sets for $100 million dollars, with a test train to be provided at their expense. Nothing further was heard from the governments we subsequently met with.
That inertia will continue until the federal government makes high-speed rail between Canberra and Sydney a national priority.
If Infrastructure Australia's first priority is, as reported, a high-speed rail link between Newcastle and Sydney, one can only assume there are more marginal electorates between the two than there are between Sydney and Canberra.
Anthony Albanese and Dr Jim Chalmers are the worst kite flyers ever.
I'm not surprised Peter Dutton and the Liberal Party are objecting to the superannuation tax changes cabinet has approved. I do fail to understand why the Liberals can't see the people affected will still have considerable wealth. Don't be so greedy.
Last October Dr Jim was floating the idea of scrapping the stage-three tax cuts. This week it was super and, for a short time on Wednesday, even CGT on the family home was on the agenda. Sorry mate, you've lost my trust and my vote.
I wonder how many people with more than $3 million in superannuation own or have shares in aged care facilities which feed the elderly for $6.50 a day. Yum, fish fingers again.
Those who bought a vehicle number plate at a recent auction for $1.6 million might be jittery about the planned changes to super. It's going to be tough. Might be a good idea to draw down a bit and buy another plate.
The government intends to raise tax on future earnings for super balances above $3 million to 30 per cent. This is long overdue. My only concern is it doesn't come into effect until 2025-26. If this is about budget repair why the delay?
To add to Peter Vandervlist's reasons of why one needs a car in Canberra (Letters, February 24); how do you take a dog to the vet without a car? Not all homes are within walking distance of a vet.
I share Susan Cowan's surprise (Letters, February 24) that such an amiable breed as the Labradors should be notable child-biters. I put it down to the character of the bitten, rather than the biter.
Re Ken Maher's letter (Letters, February 24), my prayer book for church was a "missal".
Energy companies, supermarkets, banks and airlines have made record profits while workers are doing not so well. You'd have to have a lot of resilience to survive the embarrassment of riches.
Isn't "robodebt' nothing less than the evolution of the "dole bludger" rhetoric of earlier Coalition governments?
With so much money being spent on the tram I welcome even a pittance of $800,000 going to Canberra Health Services - but not for a rebrand. How about improved services instead?
