Entries now open for $45,000 National Capital Art Prize

Now in its third year, the National Capital Art Prize is now open for entries for the 2023 competition.
Artists around Australia are invited to take part, with $45,000 prize money up for grabs across three categories: Open Prize, First Nations Prize for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and the Sustainability Prize.
To encourage all skill levels to enter, each category has a $15,000 cash prize. A two-tiered adjudication process will see the best of the best selected as finalists for a further round of judging to decide the winners.
Finalist works will be displayed online and exhibited to the public in Canberra in September.
Since launching in Canberra in 2021, the art prize has attracted more than 2500 entries, with every state and territory represented.
The public can also vote for their favourite work in the People's Choice Award, which has a $2500 cash price.
Art prize founder Robert Stephens said more than 50,000 online votes were cast in last year's People's Choice category.
"The level of support and interest we have received in the last two years reflects the need Australia has for a forum where artworks of any type can be viewed, studied, critiqued and sold - all through one competition," he said.
READ MORE:
The Open and First Nations prize categories must be a painting, of any subject, that can be framed and hung on the wall.
The Sustainability category is open to all mediums including sculpture and photography.
The Sustainability Prize category is based on the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which is a plan of action for people, planet, prosperity, peace and partnerships.
Mr Stephens said that was the most popular category in 2022, "with some fascinating and thought-provoking works submitted".
"We created this category last year, not only because artists want to enter work beyond the 'painting' medium, but also because there is nothing more important than sustainability. It's about our children and our grandchildren, and the world we will leave them," he said.
"We invite artists, wherever they are in Australia, to share with us their journey of embracing the beauty of the earth."
Entries for artworks close on June 30.
More details at nationalcapitalartprize.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.