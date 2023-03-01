Super-fit, 83-year-old Neil Andrews shies away from the athlete label but he has a few tips for budding marathon runners.
"I drink three glasses of wine every night of the year except the night before the race," Mr Andrews said.
But you don't have to follow this strict regime to compete in this year's Canberra Times Marathon, according to Mr Andrews.
"I try to eat well, I don't eat stacks of lollies, which I love, but I try to eat sensibly with good fruit and vegetables," he said.
Mr Andrews ran a successful chain of clothing stores in Melbourne but he now resides in the beach-side paradise of Palm Cove in north Queensland.
He's been running for more than 40 years and has pounded the pavement in more than 10 Canberra Times marathons.
Mr Andrews is raring to go once again, eyeing off the 10-kilometre race, despite a niggling injury.
"I've been struggling with a glute injury so I've asked them if I can also enter the five-kilometre run just in case I'm not up to it," Mr Andrews said.
Mr Andrews also has a bad knee which has been bothering him for the last seven years but that won't stop the tireless octogenarian from making the trip south for the April 16 running festival.
"I became a fanatic for a while but nowadays it just keeps me going and I feel good so intend to keep going as long as I can," Mr Andrews said.
With no intention of hanging up the running shoes anytime soon, Mr Andrews likes to divide his time visiting his daughter in the Mornington peninsula and running marathons across Australia.
READ MORE:
You can put yourself to the test against Mr Andrews' experience, among hundreds of runners in this year's Canberra Times Marathon with five distances to choose from, ranging from the full (42.2 kilometres) and half (21.1 kilometres) marathons, down to 10, 5.4 and two-kilometre runs.
Registration for this year's races are now open through the Sole Motive website, with standard prices closing at 11.59pm, Thursday.
The course takes runners past Canberra's iconic sites, along the banks of Lake Burley Griffin and through the Parliamentary Triangle.
Drawing on his 40-year track record, Mr Andrews offered one final piece of advice for people considering joining this year's Canberra Times marathon.
"It doesn't matter whether you're good or not. Just do it."
The Canberra Times Marathon Festival will be held on Sunday, April 16.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. He previously interned at the Herald Sun and worked as a court reporter. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. His email is kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. He previously interned at the Herald Sun and worked as a court reporter. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. His email is kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.