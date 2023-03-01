Cameron Hill used to spark up at the sound of a two-stroke engine lawn mower as a kid, so take a second to ponder how he feels days out from his Gen3 Supercars debut.
"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous," Hill said.
Hill's head starts spinning and his heart pounds through his chest at the start of every race - but you feel there's nowhere more fitting for a 26-year-old who jumped behind the wheel of a little motorised jeep as a toddler.
Hill has signed with Matt Stone Racing and will become Canbera's first full-time driver in the top level of Australian motorsport since 2004 when the Newcastle 500 - the first event of Supercars' new era - begins on March 10.
"I'm really keen, I'm really looking forward to it. I'm sure when we put the helmet on for the first race, I'll be loving it," Hill said after a practice session in the Chevrolet Camaro at Queensland Raceway this week.
MORE SPORT
"It's all just about building up. Every time I go out there, just creep up. There's no point going out there and trying to set the world on fire.
"Definitely feeling really comfortable with the team, they're a great bunch of guys, and getting more and more comfortable with the car.
"The car is running quite smoothly. A lot of things to get through, obviously we had limited running in Sydney so we want to get a lot done."
Limited testing opportunities have left drivers feeling like they are entering the unknown on the Supercars circuit this year with the dawn of the Chevrolet Camaros in place of Holdens.
The Gen3 cars mark the biggest shake-up to the sport in the modern era, with very little carrying over from last year's models.
Drivers expect the vehicles to be less aerodynamic, and with more controlled components there will be less difference between cars across all teams.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.