The Strays. (MA15+, 100 minutes)
1 star
You know those films where you keep watching, just because you're waiting for something to happen that's going to make all those puzzles pieces fall into place?
This is one of those films - but the pieces don't fall into place.
Actually, there aren't even enough puzzle pieces, and some of the ones we do have might be for a different picture altogether.
The Strays, a Netflix film, is touted as a social issues thriller. And while, yes, there are certainly some mild thrills and social issues forming the basis of the film, these two things don't make any sense together.
That's not to say they can't make sense together - Jordan Peele proved they could very successfully with Us (which this film clearly looks up to). But in The Strays, things that make sense are hard to come by.
We open with a young, inner-city woman (Ashley Madekwe, Revenge), clearly in some sort of distress, chatting with her sister on the phone about being denied some sort of government service.
She's a woman on the edge, at her wit's end. Soon after her phone call, she leaves a note on the fridge that she's popped out to the hairdressers and won't be long.
Then we fast-forward "years later" and the same woman is now living in a posh, affluent neighbourhood. She's using a different, upper-class accent, dressing fancier and has an assortment of wigs with straight hair.
It's fairly obvious that this new life she's fashioned for herself, as Neve, is one devoid of her Black culture.
This only becomes more evident as she looks down on her daughter experimenting with more traditional stylings of her natural hair (which is dyed blonde), and chastises her son for his own desires to express his Black cultural identity.
With her personality-free white husband and magazine-perfect suburban life, it seems as though Neve has tried her darnedest to eliminate everything reminiscent of her previous life - including her own identity.
But this tenuous facade of a real life is threatened when she starts spotting two young Black people in town - one of whom has started a job as a janitor at the school where she is deputy head and her children study. Strange things start happening and Neve gets more and more paranoid.
Everything comes to a head at a charity garden party, before we're treated to a little context-providing backstory.
We can surmise that first-time writer-director Nathaniel Martello-White has something to say about feeling self-hatred due to living in an Anglo-centric society. But what exactly that is gets a little lost along the way.
Neve's desperation to project an image of a picture-perfect family doesn't leave any room for her Black culture. Neve and her son Sebastian are both subjected to microaggressions from locals, but that isn't really delved into.
The two newcomers to town who freak Neve out - their identity is a spoiler which dominates the second part of the film - are easily the most interesting part.
But their quirks and issues are barely teased out, and you're just left wanting more.
That's the overall feeling of The Strays - there's just not enough of everything. Not enough explanation, not enough tension, not enough reasons to keep watching.
When it eventually comes to an end - after a very awkward final act reminiscent in some respects of the also thoroughly confusing mother! - the final moments are so confounding and lacklustre that you can't believe there's truly nothing else to come.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
