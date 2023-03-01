Self-cleaning litter box takes hard work out of caring for cats

The ScoopFree Self-Cleaning Litter Box from Petsafe removes some of the hard work of being a pet parent. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Petsafe

Being a pet parent is a rewarding job that pays dividends in unconditional love, but cleaning up after toileting is a drag. Cat parents will be overjoyed to know that it's now a thing of the past, all thanks to a clever little device that cleans itself.

With the pace of life scooting us along, it leaves very little time to do the daily chores. Things like changing the cat litter can fall to the wayside, leaving the home smelling of unpleasant odours and your cat with a dirty litter box.

The ScoopFree Self-Cleaning Litter Box from Petsafe solves this problem, removing one thing from your to-do list and buying back a little bit of time each week.

Reclaiming your home from the offensive smells that can come with pet ownership means that when visitors 'drop in', you'll no longer be scrambling to freshen up the place.

Zarqa Ali, Petsafe Australia marketing manager, says the ScoopFree litter box has been a hit with customers because it allows people to spend more time on what matters most.

"The ScoopFree® Self-Cleaning Litter Box gives cat parents back their time by doing all the scooping for them. There's no more getting your hands dirty, and spending time doing the daily litter box cleaning that is required for a happy cat.

"The trays last 30 days for one cat, absorb odours and are anti-leak. Cat parents can now spend more time with their cats rather than scooping," said Zarqa.

The ScoopFree litter box uses crystal litter, providing five times better odour control than the traditional clumping litter, and keeps mess to a minimum.

It won't stick to your pets paws like clumping litter does, and is dust-free which is happy news for people who suffer from allergies. It means no more kitty litter walked throughout the house.

A health counter tracks how many times your pet uses the box, helping pet parents to identify health issues if they arise. Picture supplied

This clever litter box even helps you monitor your furry friend's wellbeing, with a health counter to track how many times your pet uses the box every day. It's a handy feature that can help you and your pet's health providers get a better idea of their health, and identify problems early on.

"The ScoopFree® has a health counter which tracks how often your cat is toileting. This can be vital in tracking any health issues your cat may have and has in some instances saved lives. The low-tracking crystals don't stick to your cat's paws - which some cats really dislike, and the privacy hood gives your cat the private moments they need," said Zarqa.

Hygiene is often a pain point of pet ownership, but the ScoopFree ensures it's maintained to the highest standard. Crystal litter works to neutralise odours by absorbing any urine, and dehydrates your cat's solid waste, to keep things nice between self-cleans.

It takes the manual labour out of cleaning, with an automatic rake that clears away any waste, and in-built safety sensors to ensure it only operates the scooping cycle 20 minutes after your cat leaves the litter tray - giving you peace of mind that your furry friend's safety has also been accounted for.

When it's time to dispose of the waste at the end of each month, the ScoopFree litter box comes complete with disposable trays that are plastic lined and come with a lid, to protect from leakages and allow for easy disposal. Simply replace this tray once a month to keep the litter box fresh.

The fast pace of life can often seem crazy, but at least we have our furry friends to bring peace and comfort to our lives. And now we also have something else to take the dirty work out of pet ownership, too.

To shop the ScoopFree Self-Cleaning litter box, head to https://au.petsafe.net/collections/litter-boxes-house-training/products/scoopfree-self-cleaning-litter-box-second-generation and enter the code Scoopfree10 at checkout for a discount.