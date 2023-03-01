Swift action needed on silica controls

It is unfortunate that, despite his best efforts, Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke has been unable to fast-track a ban on the use of engineered stone within the next six months.
The minister, who has compared the risks of silicosis with the 1970s asbestosis and malignant mesothelioma crisis, met state and territory counterparts on Tuesday to push for a national ban on products such as Caesarstone.
In a strongly worded statement he said such a ban could not come soon enough given the risks exposure to silica dust posed to stone masons and kitchen installers.
"We can't keep delaying this ... I'm not prepared to wait around the way people did with asbestos," he said.
Instead of the swift action Mr Burke was calling for, Tuesday's meeting reached "unanimous agreement" to refer the issue to Safe Work Australia - which has already had more than a decade to get on top of this issue.
This is unlikely to result in decisive action before sometime in 2024 at the very earliest.
That comes as no surprise given that in 2021 the National Dust Disease Task Force, headed by Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly and including SafeWork Australia representation, recommended governments not start to consider a ban on high-silica-content engineered stone until 2024.
That, with the greatest respect, is hard to reconcile with the NDDT's finding: "There is evidence to suggest that nearly one in four engineered stone workers who have been in the industry since before 2018, are suffering from silicosis or other silica dust related diseases" and that "existing WHS regulatory frameworks have not effectively protected people working with engineered stone".
One would have expected, given medical experts are generally unanimous in saying that once silicosis takes hold a lung transplant is the only viable long-term treatment option, a greater degree of urgency.
Manufactured stone products have emerged as a firm favourite with home builders and renovators looking for a durable and attractive benchtop option for kitchens and bathrooms over the past two decades.
They are generally more resilient and affordable than natural alternatives such as marble and granite and far superior in appearance to laminated products.
These advantages are well and truly outweighed by the serious health risks they pose.
A recent study by WorkCover Queensland of more than 1000 stonemasons who had been exposed in the workplace found one in five - more than 200 people - had contracted silicosis. At least 30 had progressive massive fibrosis.
Both of these diseases are horrible and require dramatically invasive diagnostic and treatment regimes.
It is no wonder that the ACT became one of the first jurisdictions in the country to introduce restrictions on the use of silica-based manufactured stone products last November and that unions such as the CFMEU have grave concerns. They are planning workplace bans to take effect from next July if governments have not acted by then.
The uncontrolled dry-cutting of crystalline silica materials is now banned in the ACT and silica dust awareness training is mandatory in occupations where workers are at a significant risk of exposure.
While not an absolute ban on a product which has been known to be killing workers around the world - including in Europe, the US and Israel - for at least 14 years, this does represent a serious attempt to provide a safer working environment.
One would suggest that, at the very least, every other Australian state and territory should follow Canberra's lead immediately.
This is a life and death issue.
