Swift action needed on silica controls

By The Canberra Times
March 2 2023 - 5:30am
Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

It is unfortunate that, despite his best efforts, Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke has been unable to fast-track a ban on the use of engineered stone within the next six months.

