It's a running joke - not a hilarious one by any means - in the office about me and The Books. The steady stream, that is, of new releases that arrives continuously, week after week, landing mostly on my desk, sometimes - in a COVID-era hangover - at my front door.
Far be it from me to complain; a large proportion of these books will never make it into the hands of a reviewer, but opening the packages is generally cause for excitement. Every now and again, colleagues might glance over in alarm as I inhale sharply with excitement, after unboxing the latest proof from a beloved author. I have a broad-reaching role in this newsroom, but The Books is the most conspicuous, and certainly takes up the most time. It's also, oddly, the least understood. The decisions that need to be made, the culling that must occur, the assigning, the commission, the process of curating the reviews each week - it's all, ultimately, down to gut feeling, and in line with my general approach to reading.
All this is to say that I'm a booky kind of person, with all the usual hang-ups. And no, I don't read even the smallest fraction of all these books in the office, obviously! Nor would I want to. Life is short, and the sooner we all accept that none of us will ever live long enough to read all the books we'd like to read - never mind the rest - the happier we'll all be.
I'm a booky person, yes, and an ordered, methodical kind of person. But the two, in this case, co-exist and don't necessarily merge. I like a tidy house, with things in their place. I like routine, and ticking things off my list, preferably as soon as possible after daybreak.
But when it comes to books, specifically the ones on my own shelves, chaos reigns. That is, chaos in the eyes of others; to me, my shelves are a thing of beauty. They all face the same way, with spines outwards, but beyond that, there is no order whatsoever that anyone but me could discern, and this, my friends, is the way I like it.
I'm not casting shade on anyone else, by the way. Books arranged alphabetically, or by genre, is an act of heroism. Colour, size, or other aesthetic considerations are also admirable in their own way. But my shelves reflect my own vaguely disordered reading habits, which I've longed made peace with.
And yes, I do keep tabs, if only so I don't forget.
I've read some classics, but by no means all of the Great Books that Everyone Should Read. That said, when I first moved to Southeast Asia in 2006, I sent a box of books ahead of me as I'd been told they'd be hard to come by, which turned out to be true. Thus, that was the year I worked my way through Anna Karenina, and Doris Lessing's The Golden Notebook, known for being notoriously difficult, for various reasons. Did I say "worked my way through"? I meant to say "ate it up with a spoon" - I've never forgotten it. Also several Graham Greenes, Peter Carey's Oscar and Lucinda, and the biographies of Patricia Highsmith and Katherine Graham from The Washingon Post. Random books like that.
And while I would never brag about how many books I've read in a year (it's no "achievement" to hide away from the world in the pages of a book, even if it's something "worthy"), I do keep a record of what I've read each year. I haven't always done this. Last year, I picked up The Corrections by Jonathan Franzen, a book I read and hated when it first came out. I remember this mainly because the friend who gifted it to me was mortally offended when I told her my thoughts. So I decided to give Ol' Jonathan a second chance. Amazingly, as I devoured what turned out, in fact, to be perfectly great, I had almost no recollection of having read it the first time. Eyeing my teetering TBR (that's social media speak for To Be Read) pile, the thought that books I've read could pass through my psyche while barely touching the sides is worrying. Best to record them, just so I know.
And no, I do not belong to any book clubs, mainly because they look, feel and smell too much like organised fun. You know - karaoke, game nights, costume parties. They're all part of the same continuum, and most of the time I'm not even willing to articulate why a certain book speaks to me. It's difficult and unnecessary, and it's the reason why I commission other people - our vast stable of eclectic reviewers - to do it for me.
As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.
