And while I would never brag about how many books I've read in a year (it's no "achievement" to hide away from the world in the pages of a book, even if it's something "worthy"), I do keep a record of what I've read each year. I haven't always done this. Last year, I picked up The Corrections by Jonathan Franzen, a book I read and hated when it first came out. I remember this mainly because the friend who gifted it to me was mortally offended when I told her my thoughts. So I decided to give Ol' Jonathan a second chance. Amazingly, as I devoured what turned out, in fact, to be perfectly great, I had almost no recollection of having read it the first time. Eyeing my teetering TBR (that's social media speak for To Be Read) pile, the thought that books I've read could pass through my psyche while barely touching the sides is worrying. Best to record them, just so I know.

