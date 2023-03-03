The struggle for adequate space has plagued the Art Gallery of New South Wales for its entire history. The opening of the Sydney Modern project, the so-called "luminous birdcage with hanging gardens and a crypt", under the present director Michael Brand, should see the gallery with adequate floor space, at least for the next few decades. But it has always struggled with identity, and although it has the most spectacular location of all the Australian state galleries, in the words of Arthur Streeton, "one of the finest natural positions in the world ... [the] gallery resembles a kind of golden temple surrounded by grassy lawns and Moreton Bay trees"; the building itself was a disappointment. After Streeton's glowing assessment in 1920, two decades later he concluded, "the place looked hopelessly dull". It took the gallery more than 60 years to install electricity in the Vernon building in the Domain (built 1896-1909) to properly illuminate the art work and to be able to open after dark.