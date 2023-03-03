The struggle for adequate space has plagued the Art Gallery of New South Wales for its entire history. The opening of the Sydney Modern project, the so-called "luminous birdcage with hanging gardens and a crypt", under the present director Michael Brand, should see the gallery with adequate floor space, at least for the next few decades. But it has always struggled with identity, and although it has the most spectacular location of all the Australian state galleries, in the words of Arthur Streeton, "one of the finest natural positions in the world ... [the] gallery resembles a kind of golden temple surrounded by grassy lawns and Moreton Bay trees"; the building itself was a disappointment. After Streeton's glowing assessment in 1920, two decades later he concluded, "the place looked hopelessly dull". It took the gallery more than 60 years to install electricity in the Vernon building in the Domain (built 1896-1909) to properly illuminate the art work and to be able to open after dark.
In 2021 the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney turned 150, and it was deemed timely for the first time to write its history of the institution on its sesquicentenary. The task was entrusted to Steven Miller, the gallery's long-term archivist who produced a handsome, single-author, densely documented account.
It is an interesting but sobering read and certainly contains much material that is not commonly known. In its 150 years, the gallery had only nine directors and leaving aside its founding director, Eliezer Levi Montefiore, who was at the helm for a solitary two years, most were there for the long haul. Hal Missingham was there for 26 years and Edmund Capon for 33 years. Trustees were also generally in the job for a long period, initially for life, and subsequently usually for lengthy stretches. Although the trustees and the director were often at loggerheads, especially in the pre-Capon era, the gallery administration was characterised through stability and continuity in its leadership.
Of all the major Australian public art galleries, it has consistently made poor choices when purchasing art. While it lacked major private bequests such as those of Alfred Felton at the National Gallery of Victoria and Sir Thomas Elder at the Art Gallery of South Australia, at times it possessed a reasonable budget that it generally spent on mediocre work, much of which was later deaccessioned. In the late 19th century, it bought poorly, preferring overpriced academic hacks to under-priced paintings by the French Impressionists, Vincent van Gogh, and what have now become the treasures of world art.
When in 1911 the gallery commissioned a report from Dugald MacColl, a curator from the Tate, he pointed out that "the gallery had had the misfortune of buying work during 'the hey-day of the Academy and the Salon' when the mediocrities ... sold their pictures at absurdly inflated prices. The Whistlers and Manets were treated as charlatans and could not get £100 for pictures that would fetch £10,000 in the market now." He concluded, "The unfortunate result is that the Gallery seems to possess not a single picture of the first rank."
It is interesting that this history is titled The exhibitionists; in contrast, the National Gallery of Australia's history is titled Building a Collection. In fact, even by Australian terms, the NSW gallery has a rather modest art collection - the fourth in size in the country - 166,000 artworks at the National Gallery in Canberra, about 70,000 at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, 45,000 in Adelaide and only 35,661 in NSW. Steven Miller points out several times that the Metropolitan Museum of Art was established only one year before the gallery, and now has an art collection in excess of two million objects. One hopes that Sydney will have enough high quality art to fill its shiny new buildings.
Miller's history corrects some of the myths connected with the early administration of the gallery and presents a number of vivid portraits of the individuals who made the gallery. During Hal Missingham's reign, 1945-71, when he began, the gallery was run by a team of 15 full-time day staff and three nightwatchmen, but by the time he left in 1971, there were 50 full-time staff, including a deputy director, three curators, registrars, an education officer, a librarian and a small team of conservators.
During the Peter Laverty years, 1971-78, the art purchasing budget increased from $70,000 to $250,000 and a host of significant curatorial appointments was made, including Frances McCarthy (Lindsay), Nicholas Draffin, Jackie Menzies, Gil Docking, Robert Lindsay, Bernice Murphy and Gael Newton. There was also a series of major exhibitions held of the work of Australian artists including Grace Cossington Smith, Grace Crowley, Duan Marek, Napier Waller, Hilda Rix Nicholas, Peter Booth, Paul Partos and Harold Cazneaux.
The mercurial Edmund Capon was appointed in 1978 and, according to Miller, "did more than any other figure in the Gallery's history to extend the ways in which it could be a place of refreshment and recreation for all people." Under Capon, attendances rose from just over 300,000 when he arrived in 1978, to more than 1.3 million by 2009. Throughout the 1970s and 1980s the gallery averaged 25 exhibitions a year, and this increased to 40 a year in the 1990s and 2000s.
Michael Brand, who was appointed director in 2012, is possibly the best-credentialed director in the gallery's history, with a PhD from Harvard, extensive curatorial experience, including the directorship of the J Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles, and a great eye for quality in art. The book concludes on an optimistic note of AGNSW about to embrace a brilliant future.
