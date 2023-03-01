The Canberra Times

More people moving from region-to-region with population pressures on popular regional centres

By Michelle Slater
Updated March 1 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New population shifts mean more planning is needed in regional centres. Picture Shutterstock

Population pressures in popular regional centres has been driving growth inland and further away from Sydney and Melbourne as a result of the flow-on effects of the COVID exodus from capital cities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.