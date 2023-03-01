The Canberra Times

Silicosis sufferer seeking compensation

By Kirra Grimes
Updated March 1 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:34pm
Snake Valley stonemason by trade Nathan Donnelly, 33, has launched a workers' compensation claim against former employers after being diagnosed with the incurable lung disease silicosis. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A father-of-five is planning his own funeral at the age of 33 after repeated exposure to deadly silica dust in his work as a stonemason.

