Better land-use planning: We must adopt strategies so future development is appropriate in a changing climate. Current planning standards are not enough in some locations. The NSW Flood Inquiry wisely recommended flood-planning levels should be reviewed to account for the intensification of rainfall in a warmer climate. The science shows us how to identify areas of lower risk - let's have policies that positively encourage development in low-hazard risk areas where damages can be much less.



Let's build better: We already know from research how to build houses and infrastructure that is more resilient to flood. Let's develop the policies that mandate building materials that are not destroyed in a flood. Research has shown mitigation investments are cost effective and can pay for themselves many times over. For every dollar invested in retrofitting flood-prone homes with hazard-resilient materials, five dollars are saved in response and recovery. Mitigation saves lives and money, making insurance premiums more affordable through reduced risk.

Accept that some places are untenable for housing: People may not be able to live where they live now. The elimination of risk entirely is only possible by removing homes and businesses from floodplains, high fire risk zones or low-lying coastal areas. Major buyback schemes are now being implemented in some parts of NSW and Queensland to relocate homes from floodplains, but not for the first time in Australia, and the effort won't be without difficulties. Voluntary buyback programs are expensive up front, disruptive to communities and rely on willing sellers. Not everyone will want to move. They are high-cost proposals, but the benefits are significant if a safer community is achieved. Decisions need to be made before disasters so that individuals can decide their future - life changing decisions are too hard during moments of high stress.



More must be done for communities that cannot be moved. If it is essential but can't be relocated - be it housing, industry, agriculture or other infrastructure - then it must be supported by other means including stronger mitigation, community resilience measures, faster response and long-term recovery support. This requires a whole of community approach.

