Samsung's S23 series are their most eco-conscious smartphones yet

Samsung launched their latest S23 series just last month, setting a new standard for sustainability in smartphones. Picture by Ken Leanfore

Samsung recently unveiled its new Galaxy S23 Series of smartphones, capturing the attention of tech fans worldwide in an epic start to the year.

The new Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra are all sleek in design with impressive new tech specs to showcase the best in handheld innovations, but they've also smashed through barriers in sustainability too.

It's all part of a larger commitment to a more sustainable future, taking responsibility in how we use technology to preserve the planet for future generations. For those considering making a new smartphone purchase anytime soon, here are a few examples of what a leading tech brand like Samsung is doing that could influence your decision - especially if you're passionate about our oceans and more broadly, the impact of climate change.

Eco-conscious design and packaging

The Galaxy S23 Series smartphones have been designed with the planet in mind, showcasing eco-conscious materials on the market.

The Galaxy S23 Series smartphones utilise pre-consumer recycled aluminium and recycled glass, and post-consumer recycled plastics that have been derived from sources like discarded fishing nets, water barrels and PET bottles. It means Samsung is repurposing discarded materials that would otherwise clog the oceans and landfills.

Samsung's approach to sustainability is all-encompassing, right down to the nature of its packaging. Each Galaxy S23 Series smartphone comes in redesigned packaging made from 100 percent recycled paper. Its efforts have earned the Galaxy S23 Series UL ECOLOGO (1) certification, meaning the smartphones are verified for reduced environmental impact.

Device longevity and relevance

According to insights from Deloitte Global around smartphone generated CO2 emissions in 2022, in striving for a more sustainable industry, smartphone manufacturers should assess their manufacturing process, shipping policies, and data that speaks to the first year of smartphone usage (2). These three elements make up 83 percent of smartphone-related carbon emissions and evidently, Samsung is directing its efforts appropriately.

The Galaxy S23 Series smartphones are built to last, featuring Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and are the first in the market to use the innovative material which boosts durability. It's a leap in the right direction for a tech company.

Samsung's sustainability ventures aren't limited to smartphones either- the full ecosystem is playing a role.

Even Samsung's refrigerator appliances are designed with longevity in mind. The BESPOKE Refrigerator range allows consumers to customise their refrigerators years after purchasing them with the ability to change the colour panels and add or remove refrigeration units (3). It means users don't need to throw away their fridge when they outgrow it or want to change the look and feel of their home - just modify the fridge they have, simply, affordably, and sustainably.

It's an ingenious solution to keeping consumers happy with their whitegoods for longer, removing the need to replace and dispose of refrigerators in the name of aesthetics or space.

Connected ecosystem for greater convenience

And finally, Samsung has created the ultimate connected ecosystem of devices and apps that provides convenience to consumers in more areas of their lives than ever before. Think less devices, but increased functionalities.

Samsung Health connects wearables to users' smartphones, allowing wearers to gather valuable data like sleep patterns, activity tracking, and GPS functionalities. Samsung Health can replace many different devices, and provide insights into body composition, sleep quality and daily nutrition needs, giving users an accurate picture of their overall wellbeing on one platform (4).

The in-built app also encourages users to be their best selves, interacting with family and friends to encourage accountability and friendly competition, propelling connected users towards their goals collectively. As the saying goes, teamwork makes the dream work.

The interconnectedness doesn't stop there - it even extends into users' homes. The SmartThings app helps to make homes smarter and better connected, while also creating opportunities for users to make their homes more energy efficient to help save money and resources.

The app allows users to control lighting, temperature, and entertainment from one place, streamlining compatible home technology. It makes data-based suggestions on how to save energy and can even help to implement savings functions too.

Samsung is striving for a harmonious partnership between people and the planet, and their latest Galaxy S23 Series allows consumers to do the same through their ecosystem.

